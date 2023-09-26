JAPA: 1.3m Nigerians face irregular migration challenges, says Acting CG, Immigration

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Carol Adepoju Wura-Ola, the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, has disclosed that at least 1.3 million Nigerians are currently facing challenges due to irregular migration.

She further pointed out that despite these struggles, the country received a significant $21.9 billion in remittances from abroad in 2022, highlighting the paradox of migration.

Wura-Ola made this statement during a national workshop on migration held on Tuesday. The workshop’s theme was ‘Tackling Migration Diverse Problems for Sustainable Growth and Social Progress.’

The event was jointly organized by the Global Migration Research Institute (GMRI), the Universal Migration Enlightenment Centre (UMEC), and the UNESC Foundation in Abuja.

“It is on record that at least 1.3 million Nigerians face challenges due to irregular migration. Just yesterday, 160 stranded Nigerians were returned from Libya.

“Currently, more than 6,500 stranded Nigerians await repatriation from Libya under the IOM’s Humanitarian Repatriation Fund,” Wura-Ola said.

She went on to detail the threats posed by irregular migration, stating that it often leads to human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and employer maltreatment.

Furthermore, she added, irregular migrants frequently become victims of kidnapping, child exploitation, medical risks, organ harvesting, social and financial risks, and even death.

“irrespective of the country, if laws are violated, the irregular migrants have no choice but to accept the treatment meted out to them,” Wura-Ola added.

Dr. Williams Azuma Ijoma, President of the Global Migration Research Institute (GMRI), was also present at the workshop.

While he commended government’s efforts in combating trafficking, he emphasized the need for data accuracy and effective policy implementation.

“The issue of irregular migration is proving to be a substantial burden for Nigeria, with a high number of migrants perishing in the desert due to dehydration and exposure,” Dr. Ijoma warned.

He stressed the importance of collaboration with agencies, nations, and organizations, as well as the need to address the root causes of migration, such as lack of job opportunities and access to education.

Both Wura-Ola, Dr. Ijoma as well as other speakers in their separate remarks affirmed the need for safe, orderly, and legal migration.

“Migration itself is not inherently bad, and it has several positive aspects. For the sending country, one positive aspect is remittances.

“In the case of Nigeria in 2022, remittances from abroad amounted to a significant $21.9 billion, which is undeniably high and remarkable.

“We’re not discouraging migration. But we stress that it should be safe, orderly, and legal,” Wura-Ola said.