JAN collaborates with firms to equip youths with managerial skills

Junior Achievement Nigeria staff members and officials from Lagos Business School.

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), on Wednesday announced it’s partnership with Parthian Partners, GB Foods, and Mastercard to train youths with business management skills through it’s Venture in Management Program (ViMP).

ViMP, a Junior Achievement flagship program hosted at Lagos Business school is a five-day transformative program where selected corp members and recent graduates are taught in a case study facilitated sessions by world-class educators and professors.

This year edition of the program would run from September 11th through 15th to marks the 23rd year anniversary and partnership with Lagos Business school.

The event according to JAN would bring participants to discuss compelling case studies that mirror real-world challenges faced by businesses today.

The program would also incorporates stimulating study groups, panel discussions, and guest speakers who would offer insights into various aspects of business and encourage critical thinking, leadership development, and a deep understanding of the complexities of business ethics, marketing, finance, and strategy.

Annually, about 100 graduates are taken through activities aimed at sharpening their entrepreneurial and work readiness skills.

The program would also features special events such as Community Service Project; Alumni Mixer and Career Fair with leading professionals from the ViMP alumni community and other industry professionals.

Commenting on the event, the Executive Director, JAN, Foluso Gbadamosi said, “In an ever-changing world where change is the only constant, the demand for extraordinary leaders has never been stronger hence, ViMP is one of JAN’s way of raising global leaders passionate about the well-being of nations, people and overall go into diverse sectors to change the world for good as well as contribute to the attainment of UN SDGs particularly Goals 1, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11, 13, 17.

“We are convinced that young people have the ability to transform their communities and create long-term solutions that will have an impact on the world around them. Our ultimate goal is to build, promote, and sustain a global leadership mindset among young people for the corporate and entrepreneurial worlds,” Gbadamosi added.

She, however expressed gratitude to the sponsors for their continued support and commitment towards raising youth entrepreneurs with quality business management skills.

She said, “I want to express our sincere gratitude to our sponsors: Parthian Partners for sponsoring ViMP for the third time; GB Foods and Mastercard for the second time; and Lagos Business School for their continued support since the very beginning.”

Speaking on behalf of GB Foods, the General Manager, GB Foods Nigeria, Vincent Egbe said, “Young leaders have inspired major transformations in Nigeria from the founding fathers of Nigeria’s independence to global music icons. These young leaders have been shaping how we evolve.

“VIMP has played a critical role in Nation building of these new leaders for over two decades, evidenced by VIMP alumnus like Bosun Tijani, who are now serving ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and leaders across many spheres and sectors. This is why we support VIMP program because it is building the leaders of tomorrow and today.”

Also, the Chief Executive Officer, Parthian Partners, Oluseye Olusoga said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Junior Achievement Nigeria for the third time to offer this unparalleled opportunity to Africa’s emerging leaders.

“With over 29.7 million youths comprising more than 20% of Nigeria’s population, investment in skill enhancement and leadership development for our youth is not merely essential but an absolute imperative,” Olusoga added.

He said, “This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to fostering leadership and harnessing the talents that will undoubtedly shape the future of our nation.”