James Cubitt, HEI unite to reduce infant, maternal mortality

By Chioma Obinna

It is no longer news that many citizens are unable to access basic healthcare, with attendant fatalities.

The report from the World Health Organization (WHO, has also shown that out of 627,000 people who died of malaria in 2020, 27 percent were Nigerians, and most of those affected were women and children.

Driven by the desire to make a difference and address this malady, James Cubitt Facility Managers recently donated N1,000,000 to the Health Emergency Initiative, HEI, to assist women and children with nonchronic diseases such as malaria, typhoid fever, meningitis, sepsis, tetanus, malnutrition, diarrhea, jaundice, one-off blood transfusions, etc. across Lagos State public health institutions up to a maximum of N30,000.

Health Emergency Initiative (HEI) is a credible NGO that has assisted and brought succor to thousands of indigent and vulnerable patients and accident victims across Lagos State and beyond.

The project was successfully implemented, with a significant reduction in death rates in various hospitals, including Massey Street Children’s Hospital, Ajeromi General Hospital, Ajegunle, Alimosho General Hospital, etc.

More than 45 beneficiaries were assisted, with a 92 percent survival rate.

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director of James Cubitt Facility Management, Mrs. Gbadu Ogunleye, said: “Recent reports that over 15 percent of children born in Nigeria do not live to witness their 5th birthday are alarming and potentially constitute an existential threat to oncoming generations”.

Ogunleye stressed that urgent and broad-based action is needed by all to address this malady, encouraging other corporate organizations and public-spirited Nigerians to partner with HEI given its impeccable records in the last 7 years.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of HEI, Paschal Achunine, thanked the management of James Cubitt for their unrelenting support for the social well-being of underserved communities and vulnerable Nigerians, expressing optimism that more beneficiaries would be supported in 2023 through the partnership.