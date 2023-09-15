Jadon Sancho: It is my job to control the standards — Ten Hag

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Erik Ten Hag has revealed that part of his job when he arrived at Manchester United was to set and control the standards even as he opted not to talk about winger Jadon Sancho who has been suspended for disciplinary actions.

The Red Devil boss insisted during the pre-match conference on Friday that strict leadership is what the club’s owners want.

This comes after the announcement that Sancho will train away from the first team until issues with the manager are resolved.

Ten Hag refused to answer questions pertaining to Sancho’s suspension and did not say how long he would remain away from the first team.

Ten Hag said: “It is my job to control the standards,

“Strict lines is what the club asked me because there was no good culture before I entered last season.

“Of course, it is never someone only makes one mistake, it is a whole process before you come to a certain outcome about strict lines.

“If staff or players or whoever, there is a structure to cross lines so you have to be strong.”

Coach Ten Hag left Sancho out of his squad for the 3-1 loss at Arsenal, saying the 23-year-old’s training performances had been below standard.

The England international fired back in a post on social media where he claimed he had been “a scapegoat for a long time.”

Manchester United are also missing Antony after he agreed to delay his return from international duty “to address allegations” of assault made against him.

Antony has denied the allegations after he was dropped from Brazil’s squad for their recent World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru, and Ten Hag says he has “no idea” when the winger will return.

Ten Hag will also be without midfielder Mason Mount and centre-back Raphael Varane for Saturday’s Premier League match against Brighton, with both players ruled out due to injury.

However, Ten Hag said the remainder of the squad were in “good spirits”.

“You have sometimes setbacks in seasons, players are injured or for other reasons are not available so you construct a squad,” he added.

“The squad is very good and the players who are available are motivated to give a good performance.”

Ten Hag also said the abuse directed towards defender Harry Maguire from fans has been “disrespectful”.

Maguire, who lost his place in United’s starting line-up along with the captaincy this summer, has played more minutes for England this season than he has for Manchester United.

The 30-year-old came on for the second half of the friendly against Scotland on Tuesday, he scored an own goal and was mocked by the home fans as England won 3-1.

“I have said many times, it is disrespectful, [he] doesn’t deserve it,” Ten Hag said.

“He is a great player, gives great performances. It is crazy but how it works. Harry has to block this.”