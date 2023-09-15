Jade Cargill set to leave AEW for WWE

Jade Cargill is reportedly set to leave AEW for WWE after her All Elite contract runs out, according to reports.

Her potential switch was first reported by Fightful Select, who broke the story shortly after the September 13th edition of Dynamite advertised Cargill’s return bout with TBS Champion Kris Statlander was booked for the Rampage taping later that night.

The report read; “Jade Cargill is likely finished up with All Elite Wrestling…Cargill made a return at this past week’s AEW Collision, and quickly set up a match with Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship. To the surprise of many, it was booked for Rampage, and SPOILER ALERT — Kris Statlander beat Jade Cargill clean in their rematch. We’re told by AEW sources that this is because as things stand at this moment, Cargill is finishing up with AEW, with the September 13 tapings in Cincinnati possibly being her last appearance.”

The sensational story continued, “Fightful has spoken to sources within both AEW and WWE that believe she is headed to WWE. We should specify that we haven’t heard of an official offer being made, and as is always the case, things can change in the world of pro wrestling, including a situation like this. To be clear, we haven’t learned how long her AEW contract has left on it. We’d recently heard that there were option years in play, but hadn’t heard who held those options. The wide rumor within rosters of both WWE and AEW is that Cargill will be heading to WWE.”

Jade Cargill has been the talk of the town among the internet wrestling community ever since the report regarding her finishing up with AEW and being WWE-bound began circulating.

It was later reported that Jade would debut directly on the main roster if she were to sign with the Stamford-based promotion.