IYC flays northern youths over comment on Tantita’s contract

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has berated Arewa youths over comment on Tantita’s pipeline surveillance contract, saying they should focus on how to assist the federal government in finding an enduring solution to insecurity in the north.

Arewa Youths Forum in alliance with another group, Northern Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative had called on the federal government not to renew the pipeline surveillance job of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, a private firm owned by ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo.

Spokesman for IYC, Mr. Princewill Binebai while urging the government to ignore the northern youth bodies, said Tantita has been able to step up daily crude oil production in the country.

He said it was unfortunate to see that some northern youths staged a protest over crude oil issues in Niger Delta yet kept mum over insecurity problems facing their areas.

“We are calling on President Bola Tinubu, who has demonstrated commitment to midwife the best for Nigeria to completely disregard and ignore the Northern Youths and their sponsors.

“The Ijaw Youth Council is well aware that for years now, there has been gold mining in the north till date nothing is being remitted to the coffers of the federation in any way and nobody is saying anything about it. “