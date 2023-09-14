IYC calls on Oborevwori to commence Ayakoromor bridge project, others

Oborevwori

…Says we’re running out of patience

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

The Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has called on Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State to as a matter of necessity, consider critical infrastructure in the oil-rich riverine area of the state as priority projects in his administration.

The Ijaw apex youth body specifically called on Gov. Oborevwori to commence work on the long-awaited Ayakoromor bridge project, the Ogulagha-Odimodi road project, the permanent site of the School of Marine Technology, Burutu among other critical projects.

In a press statement issued by IYC, Western Zone, comprising Delta, Edo and Ondo States, yesterday, signed by the trio of Comrade (Dr) Doubra Collins Okotete (Zonal chairman), Comrade Olu Derimo (secretary) and Lugard Izoukumor (Information Officer), the youth body urged Gov. Oborevwori to show commitment to the well-being of the area considering its economic, social and political values to the state and nation at large.

The statement reads in part: “We, the leadership of IYC, Western Zone, hereby call on Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta State, to as a matter of urgency prioritize the long-awaited commencement of the Ayakoromor Bridge project, Ogulagha-Odimodi road project, permanent site of the School of Marine Technology, Burutu and other critical projects in the riverine Ijaw area.

“The IYC leadership firmly believes that timely execution of these projects is of paramount importance for the overall development and progress of the Ijaw area, considering the infrastructural deficit in the 24 Ijaw kingdoms in the state.

“More so, the aforementioned projects hold immense potential for transforming the educational and socio-economic landscape of our communities.

“On this note, we urge Gov Oborevwori to swiftly initiate necessary steps for the implementation of the aforementioned projects as they are repeatedly mentioned and promised during political campaigns.

“While commending Gov Oborevwori for approving three new flyovers and other projects to the tune of 78 billion naira at the State Executive Council meeting this week, we are not happy seeing the Ayakoromor bridge, Ogulagha-Odimodi road and other key projects not captured in the approved projects. Though, the administration is new, Mr governor should show seriousness as regards the development of the oil-rich Ijaw area.

“The IYC firmly believes that the M.O.R.E Agenda of the Gov Oborevwori-led administration cannot be fully achieved without fast-tracking the aforementioned projects.

“We’re running out of patience considering the unfulfilled campaign promises over the years, and failure to address our concerns within a reasonable time frame will necessitate the mobilization of the IYC, women and men from the 24 Ijaw Kingdoms across Delta State and beyond to engage in peaceful demonstrations and advocacy campaigns until our demands are met.

“The IYC therefore, seeks a collaborative approach, urging the Governor of Delta State to engage in constructive dialogue to address our concerns and fulfill the aspirations of the Ijaw people”.