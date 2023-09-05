Iwere Community Trust contravenes PIA – Delta oil-producing communities

By Dapo Akinrefon

Oil-producing communities in Delta State, on Tuesday, kicked against the setting up of Iwere Host Community Trust saying it contravenes the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA.

The Forum of Concerned Indigenes of Oil-producing Communities said it is also illegal to propose the Iwere Trust to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, for recognition.

The forum argued that the status of host communities is not synonymous with Itsekiri ethnic nation.

The group also stated that the PIA only made provisions for the establishment of Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) for oil-producing communities.

The forum, in a statement by its Chairman and Secretary, Oritsejolomi Edema and , Amorigoye Ezekiel, said the decision was being resisted by the host communities to the Otumara Oil Fields and Flow Station.

The group urged NUPRC not to give recognition to the Iwere Trust, insisting that it is against the PIA provisions.

The statement reads: “Instead, the host communities, namely Ugborodo, Deghele and Ugboegungun, legitimately demand for the establishment of Otumara Host Community Development Trust and Ikpere Host Community Development Trust, respectively, for a joint implementation of the PIA, with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) and NUPRC as incorporated in the PIA.

“The NUPRC to strictly adhere to the provisions of the law. The NUPRC should act only based on extant laws, which is the PIA and its accompanying regulations. Anything outside the PIA breaches the ACT.

“The PIA only recognises host communities and not ethnic group, as done in the case of the general board of trustees constituted and code-named Iwere Host Community Development Trust.

“This action is absolutely wrong and represents reckless digression from the law. As an imposition, it denies host communities of their legitimate rights.

“The issue in contention is the demand that only host communities should determine their trustees. The PIA law has nothing to do with any kingdom. The word Iwere infact encompasses every Itsekiri Community of Warri. The PIA does not authorize an ominibus inclusion of communities that are not host to oil facilities of the Federal Government.

“There should not be interference in the arrangement between Abigborodo and NPDC. That arrangement was allowed to fly in accordance with the PIA, apparently because some prominent supporters and backers are from that area.

“With the preferential treatment given to Abigborodo, it has become very clear that the action is purely targeted at some individuals in other host communities, especially in the case of Ugborodo, Deghele and Ugboegungun. “This has to stop.”