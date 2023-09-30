I’ve been invited in Nigeria, overseas for drug business – Okey Bakassi 

Nigerian ace comedian, Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, popular as Okey Bakassi, has revealed that he had been invited for drug peddling business in Nigeria and overseas.

The comedian made this revelation during an interview with Channels TV on Saturday.

Okey Bakassi said he received the invitation after he relocated to Lagos.

According to him, people in the entertainment industry are easy targets that drug cartels often extend invitation to.

Noting that although the business is lucrative, Bakassi said he refused the offer and decided to “keep things simple”.

He said: “When I came to Lagos as a young man, I was tempted in so many different ways by different people. And I’m talking about fraudsters and drug dealers.

“I was approached. When you’re in entertainment, you are approached to peddle drugs. I have been approached overseas, I have been approached in Nigeria by drug dealers.

“They show up in your hotel and talk business and they tell you other people who are doing it are making money. But it is dangerous.

“For me, I want to be able to sleep well. I am not afraid of the police or any law enforcement agencies. So I have tried from day one to keep things simple.”

Recall that in 2017, Okey Bakassi, who is also a veteran actor claimed that “70 percent of Nigerian celebrities” are consumers of illicit drugs.