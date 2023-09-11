Itsekiri nation demands refund of N25bn from DESOPADEC

insists money didn’t trickle down to communities

By Jimitota Onoyume

Itsekiri ethnic nationality in Warri kingdom has demanded a refund of about twenty five billion naira from the Delta state Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, saying the amount represented a cumulative sum that should have accrued to its communities for development from the commission in the last twenty three years.

Peaceful protesters from the ethnic group occupied the premises of the commission yesterday again, vowing not to vacate the place until the money was refunded.

Chief Oma Eyewuoma, the Ologbotsere of the kingdom in a letter to the commission earlier, titled, : Itsekiri Nation demand for her monetary entitlements in your Commission from the tenure of Chief James Ibori to date”, said the money had not been remitted to the purse of Itsekiri nation.

The letter reads in part,:”The Itsekiri ethnic nationality by this letter demand the release of all the monetary entitlements due to Itsekiri during the tenure of Chief James Ibori to date .

“The Itsekiri is aware of their monthly provision due to Itsekiri nation like all other ethnic nationalities covered by your commission in Delta state. And there is the dissolusionment of our people that the money has not reached the purse of the Itsekiri nation over the years.

“We have resolved to demand that your commission make available to us , the total accrual of our entitlements to date through the office of the Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom”.

The protesters in their numbers danced and sang solidarity songs.

A lawyer David Oki , Mr Tenuma Kingsley and Toriseju Jemibor who also spoke to the Vanguard on the protest accused some leaders of Itsekiri of allegedly diverting the funds from the commission meant for development of Itsekiri communities.

They said the protest was all about rebuilding trust , honesty and development across Warri kingdom under His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III.

“We are saying no to sufferings of Itsekiri sons and daughters in the midst of our wealth. We cant be producing oil and we are on the streets begging. No jobs, job slots allocated to Itsekiris are sold out by these leaders, ( I don’t want to call them useless leaders ). Enough of this abuse of our common patrimony.

“Things should be done in a new way that will make the average Itsekiri man happy. They sell our job slots in companies operating in our land to other tribes. This is not the direction to follow .

“Our demand from DESOPADEC, is that our money that were paid to somepersons posing as Itsekiri leaders should be refunded. “, Jemibor said.



Matter drags on to Zone 5, Benin

Vanguard gathered that the issue dragged on to the Zone 5 Police command in Benin City yesterday as some persons wrote a petition against Mr Francis Omatseye.and others ,alleging threat to life.

Commenting on the petition, Mr Tenuma who was among those at the Zone 5 said the petition was a fall out from the protest.

“The petitioners are on the other side of the divide. We were at Zone 5, a video clip was played to us related to the petition. They said the petitioners made allegations bothering on threat.

“The gave us another date to come after hearing our side.”

At press time, the Ologbotsere, Chief Eyewuoma and some chiefs were at his residence in Warri waiting to have a meeting with the management of DESOPADEC.