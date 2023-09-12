Itsekiri group urges EFCC to investigate DESOPADEC management

Itsekiri Interest Group has called on the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to investigate the management of DESOPADEC which has managed the 13% crude oil derivation fund due to oil-producing communities with special interest in Itsekiri communities that are responsible for the majority of the quota of crude oil production in Delta State.

Chairman of the Itsekiri interest group, Mr. Gbubemi Awala made the appeal on Tuesday in his office in Warri, Delta State, noting that the level of mismanagement of funds due to the Itsekiri ethnic Nationality over the last 17 years since the establishment of the board in 2006 is sad.

He urged the protesters to remain calm and peaceful as they continued with their protest.

Awala also called on the Delta State Governor to look into the matter as a matter of urgency.