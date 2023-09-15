It’s futile to wait for the West to build Africa —Covenant varsity VC

THE Vice-Chancellor of Covenant University, Professor Abiodun Adebayo, has said that it was futile for Nigerians to wait for the West to build the African continent.

Adebayo, who spoke at the QS Africa Forum 2023 with the theme ‘Education Africa 2023 and Beyond: Sustainability and Social Impact in African Context’ organized by Quacquarelli Symonds in the United Kingdom and hosted by Covenant University, stressed that the West had peculiar problems it was dealing with without solutions yet in place.

Urging Africans to look inward for solutions, he said: “The West have their problems. They have not finished solving them. So, they cannot come and solve Africa’s problems. If the Americans tell you they will come and solve Africa’s problems it will not work.

“Only Africans, Nigerians, Ghanaians, South Africans, etc. can solve their peculiar problems. Let us not always run to the West; we have what it takes here – the indigenous content that can help us begin to change our narratives as Africans.”

On the need for Covenant and other African universities to participate in the QS Ranking, Adebayo said the ranking would give feedback about the university’s products.