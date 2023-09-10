‘It was a movie,’ Aisha Yesufu faults Tribunal verdict upholding Tinubu’s victory 

Renowned social rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has rejected the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu, saying it was a film acted by the justices.

Yesufu, a co-founder of #BringBackOurGirls said she would never accept Tinubu as her president because he rigged his to the Aso Rock Villa.

Recall that a five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani dismissed the petitions bought before it by the oppositions.

The three political parties that challenged the president’s victory were the Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party, and the Allied Peoples Movement.

Tsammani ruled, “I affirm the return of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The parties are to bear their cost.”⁣

Reacting to the judgement, Yesufu said, “Tinubu did not win the 2023 presidential election and will never be my president because he rigged his way to be declared the one with the majority votes.”

Yesufu said this during a ‘Mic On’ podcast titled, ‘The PEPC Judgment: Hopes met or dashed’ hosted by Channels TV presenter, Seun Okinbaloye, on Saturday night.

“And as for me, that is a political coup. That is a civilian coup and it is the mandate of the people that was stolen. My focus and other Nigerians now is to ensure getting the mandate back,” she added.

Faulting the PEPT, she said “I stayed for over 13 hours in the court and I heard all the judgement read by the Supreme Court justices. It was all a movie.”

“And there was a trailer before the movie, it began when the former Supreme Court justice, Mary Odili spoke. It already preempted what we expected.”

She further said that the whole exercise started getting fishy when PEPC declined that the proceedings be aired live from the beginning until the judgment day and failed to show the faces of the justices.

“There was a need for people to see how it has been going rather than just hearing the judgment only.

“The joy in the faces of the judges showed that they were biased. They acted more like counsels to the respondents (President Tinubu, All Progressives Congress and VP Kashim Shettima),” she alleged.

“The politicians always believe that they control the court that is why they are quick to tell people to go to court if they are satisfied with the results of elections.”

Yesufu supported Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party during the 2023 presidential election.