It is not in all of Africa that things are not working, says Olufunso Olumoko

Ambassador Olufunso Olumoko

By Olayinka Ajayi

Following the coup in Niger and the most recent similar intervention in Gabon, Nigeria’s former Career Ambassador to Thailand, Olufunso Olumoko, in this interview, speaks on why former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s view on rethinking democracy should take center stage and each African state should ignore the label of an autocratic system of government, brainstorm and fashion out which system is best suited for them, taking into consideration their culture, their ethnic mix, their traditional system of ordination, and the regional bloc, among others. Excerpts:

It’s no longer news that coups have become the new normal in Africa; what are your thoughts on this?

Coups d’etat are not necessarily bad phenomena. In fact, in the 50s, 60s, and 70s, they were rife and a popular way of effecting changes in the style and direction of governance. This was so, largely, because the military, in many countries, was usually the most nationalistic, the most organised institution, and under the control of the armoury.

So, of old, the military was seen in many circles not only as a nation-builder but even as a modernizer! Let’s bear in mind that military men have left indelible marks in the history and development of the nations they impacted. I can cite some examples: Kemal Atarturk was the builder of modern Turkey; Chung Park Hee laid the foundation for the huge success of today’s South Korea; and Dwight Eisenhower was a general and most notable among the US Presidents. Let’s even go to Africa.

Gamal Abdul Nasser changed the trajectory of Egyptian history and development. Say what you will, Jerry Rawlings re-set Ghana’s course and was largely responsible for whatever progress Ghana is enjoying today.

Even here in Nigeria, Yakubu Gowon, in his thirties, steered Nigeria steadily through a most precarious period of her history. Murtala Muhammed put Nigeria squarely on the world map with an assertive foreign policy. Nigeria, under him, called the shots not only regionally but continent-wide and internationally! So to me, we need not lose sleep over military intervention in politics once it is for a “good” cause as determined by the people and popular with the populace.

What then would you make of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s statements, which analysts interpret as profound and appear to have set the tone for a debate on coups in Africa?

Of course, our former president has cause to be concerned. Please bear in mind that he was a military man-turned-democrat and one of the earliest military heads of state that returned power to civil rule way back in 1979.

Besides, President Obasanjo is an internationalist and a purveyor of democratic rule. While in office and since leaving office, he has been remarkable in trying to entrench democratic rule, in particular in his subregion and in Africa generally. Recall him leading the deposed President of Sao Tome and Principe back to his country to be restored as President in 2003! However, I don’t think we need to be unnecessarily panicky about the apparent resurgence of coups in Africa! After all, we have about 55 independent countries today in Africa; if only 7 or 8 of them are taken over by soldiers, we don’t need to be rattled, more so if the changes of government are popular with the general citizenry.

Besides, as our redoubtable Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi recently observed, even among the so-called “democratic” African countries that are remaining, how many are truly democratic? This is a profound observation worth ruminating over instead of hues and cries over military rule!

Do we need to rethink democracy on the continent?

Yes. It is my view that we should not be captured by labels. Yes, democracy has its allures, but it is a foreign concept to most traditional societies, which, before the advent of colonialism, had been running their societies in consonance with their culture, tradition, codes, and mores. They have systems in place to ensure a sense of belonging, association, equity, fairness, adjudication, and the allocation of resources. These were how big and far-flung empires like Oyo, Kanem Bornu, Mali, Ashanti Songhai, Matabeleland, and Zululand, among others, were administered.

It doesn’t make sense to impose foreign concepts like democracy, one man, one rule, election, voting, political party, and parliament on traditional societies! This is one major reason why most modern African political systems have been dysfunctional and wasteful.

Look at our current system here in Nigeria. We are operating a first-world (US) political structure that’s so expensive, whereas the people operating it and the people over whom it is being operated are not acculturated and accustomed to the system. It is like operating a first-world system with a fourth-world state of mind and ways of doing things! It’s not only unworkable; it’s also extremely wasteful. It’s also very dysfunctional.

The concept of democracy is alien to most of Africa’s traditional societies. As the ex-President suggested, let’s all put our heads together and propose and debate ways and means of devising political and economic systems that are attuned to our background, situation, environment, and people.

Has the liberal democracy we are copying in Africa failed?

I will say largely because it’s not in all of Africa that things are not working; Botswana and Mauritius seem to be working, maybe due to their culture, ethnic mix, socialization, and discipline.

But for the most part, liberal democracy has failed, and it is failing in Africa.

Even in the so-called western societies where the concept is imported, is it working? Britain, with her wobbly politics, economic woes, and separatist movements; the US with its noxious politics, suppression of votes, and gun violence; France with its endless riots and far-right movements; even the much-talked-about Scandinavia is getting restive!

What is the alternative?

Let individual African countries put their heads together and fashion out which system is best suited for them, taking into consideration their culture, their ethnic mix, and their traditional systems of ordination, allocation, and adjudication. They should also ensure all the constituents share a sense of belonging rather than alienation.

After all, what are the basic needs of a society? These are: security of life and property; a sense of inclusion and not being oppressed; meeting the welfare and economic needs; and putting in place effective checks and balances.

For me, the label is immaterial. Call it what you will: benevolent dictatorship, monarchy, autocracy, authoritarianism, military government, “Naijaism” or “Wazobia”, it doesn’t matter as long as it meets the conditions set out above.