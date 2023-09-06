Isco marine CEO bags Ecowas youth ambassadorial award

Warri-based humanitarian and philanthropist, Isco Innocent Wilson, CEO of Isco Marine has been honored and celebrated with the prestigious ECOWAS Youth Ambassadorial Award.

The decoration ceremony which took place in Asaba Delta State Capital at the 4th Edition of the Prestigious Deltans Awards 2023, is instead of his great efforts as a notable young personality of high repute, hardworking and goal-oriented individual with passion for youth development and empowerment in Warri Delta State Nigeria.

The official decoration, which was performed by the representative of the ECOWAS Youth Council, Amb. Dr. Temisan O. Louis President/Founder of the Mayorkings Agency Group, witnessed the presence of notable personalities and well-wishers.

Amb Isco was also presented with a Nelson Mandela Leadership Award for Excellence and Integrity.

It was recorded that Amb. Isco has over the years performed outstandingly in humanitarian services to his immediate society.

Amb. Isco Innocent Wilson who hails from Abia State Nigeria is an Aspiring Politician who’s very passionate about Good Governance delivery at all Levels.



He prides himself as the next Governor of Abia State Nigeria and currently working seriously towards achieving that dream.



His drive for youth development and capacity building prompted him to set up the Isco Marine Foundation, a medium is currently using to empower multiple youths and women in the Society.



In his remark after the decoration and presentation of the award, Amb. Isco appreciated the ECOWAS Youth Council for finding him worthy of such a giant recognition and promised to contribute even more societal impacts in the coming days as he has structured plans of taking his humanitarian services to another level through his foundation in this regard.



Temisan further admonished the awardee to not relent in his effort towards ensuring a better society for his people and to keep the flag flying.