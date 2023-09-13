Irvin Global celebrates 7th anniversary

In the dynamic world of finance, where individuals and businesses often find themselves facing unforeseen challenges and opportunities, having a trusted partner by your side can make all the difference. Meet Dr. Nwangwa Uzonna and the Irvin Global and Investment Group Team.

Irvin Global’s Mission

With seven years of dedicated service, Irvin Global and Investment Group has consistently demonstrated a profound commitment to empowering individuals and providing financial services(loans). Irvin Global specializes in consumer lending, asset financing, payroll and payday loans, contract financing and to the testament of God, the Company has never defaulted in providing any of these services quick and hassle free.

At its core, Irvin Global and Investment Group is driven by a mission to reduce poverty by widening access to finance. Our primary vision is to become the premier provider of short-term facilities, catering to a diverse range of individuals across the globe pioneering from Nigeria. The guiding principle behind Irvin Global’s existence is a belief in a higher purpose, with the acknowledgment that divine providence plays a significant role in their journey.

Contract Financing

One area where Irvin Global shines is in contract financing. Many individuals secure government contracts but often lack the necessary capital to kickstart their projects. While government contracts exceeding N300 million typically come with advance payment guarantees from the MDAs, smaller contracts require alternative funding sources.

Irvin Global fills this crucial gap by offering financing for these contracts, ensuring that aspiring entrepreneurs have the means to pursue their opportunities. While the company may not cover 100% of the contract’s value, they provide the vital initial funding necessary to get started.

Support for Individuals and SMEs

Irvin Global extends its financial support not only to contract seekers but also to bankers, corporate professionals, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). When individuals face cash shortages, Irvin Global steps in with individualized funding solutions. For aspiring SME owners with promising business proposals, Irvin Global evaluates the feasibility of their plans and, if viable, provides the necessary financing to turn their dreams into reality.

Unparalleled Customer Dedication

What truly sets Irvin Global apart is its unwavering dedication to building long-term relationships with customers. The company understands the urgency of financial requirements and prides itself on delivering swift responses to client requests. Irvin Global ensures that funds are made accessible within an impressive 24-hour timeframe. By offering such quick turnaround times, the company empowers individuals to overcome financial challenges and seize opportunities.

Commitment to Ethics and Transparency

Operating within legal and regulatory frameworks is a fundamental pillar of Irvin Global’s operations. They prioritize integrity and professionalism in every transaction, reinforcing their commitment to transparency and ethical practices. Irvin Global recognizes the pressing financial difficulties faced by individuals today and remains committed to providing timely and trustworthy solutions.

Irvin Global Group has strategically positioned itself with a network of eight branches across Nigeria, including locations in Port Harcourt, Lagos, Delta, Kano, and Abuja. These branches serve as accessible points of contact for clients, ensuring convenience and efficient service delivery across key regions in Nigeria.In addition to its financial services, Irvin Global is proud to have established the Irvin Global Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about issues affecting the girl child. The foundation’s mission includes combatting sexual abuse, preventing sexually transmitted diseases, and reducing unwanted pregnancies among young girls.

Irvin Global and Investment Group, under the leadership of Dr. Nwangwa Uzonna, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Irvin Global and Investment Group, a seasoned banker with over 14 years of experience in Investment Banking, Electronic Banking, Retail Banking, and Business Development, Irvin Global and Investment Group stands as a beacon of financial support and empowerment.

With its unwavering commitment to ethical practices, swift response times, and a heartfelt dedication to making a positive impact on society, Irvin Global and Investment Group is a trusted partner for those navigating the complex financial landscape.