Iriji Ofuji Festival: We‘re honouring our rich cultural heritage – Anyaso

To mark this year’s Iriji Ofuji festival held on Wednesday, 27th of September, 2023, in Igbere, Abia State, the Deputy governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) during the February 2023 general elections, Dr. Chima Desmond Anyaso, alongside very many well-meaning Abians, celebrated the rich cultural heritage of Iriji in line with long-standing Igbo tradition.

In a heartwarming message at the event, Anyaso highlighted the significance of hard work, humility, and thanksgiving as important factors in social cohesion and development.

The annual Iriji Ofuji festival, a cherished tradition is known to provide a unique opportunity to express gratitude to God for the bountiful harvest and the gift of life. This year’s celebration, however, took on added significance as it coincided with a momentous period in Abia State’s history.

In his address, Anyaso underscored the significance of the festival, stating “At the annual Iriji Ofuji festival, we gather in joy and gratitude to honor our rich cultural heritage and give thanks to God for the abundant harvest. But this year’s celebration is more than just a feast of new yam.

“We are here to celebrate the goodness of God, who has blessed us with a peaceful election, delivered Abia State from the shackles of mediocrity and corruption, and granted us the gift of life to witness this beautiful day.”

Anyaso alongside His Royal Highness, Eze Joseph Anyanta, and other distinguished guests, reiterated the importance of unity, harmony, and progress, values deeply ingrained in the Iriji tradition.

He emphasized that the identity of Abians is not solely defined by their cultural heritage, but also by their ability to work together and pray for the common good of the state and nation.

While speaking further, Anyaso extended prayers and blessings to the state’s leaders, regardless of their political affiliations. “In this spirit of togetherness and gratitude, we also invoke God’s blessings on our leaders, as commanded in the Bible.

“We pray for the success and well-being of our Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, who has shown his dedication to serving Abia State with measurable progress and tangible results.

“We pray for all elected and appointed officials, irrespective of their political affiliations, and urge them to uphold the trust and confidence of the people.” He said.

He ended his address by reaffirming the festival’s significance, stating, “Iriji Ofuji is not just a cultural festival; it is a tradition that teaches us the value of hard work, humility, and thanksgiving.

“As we look forward to the next celebration in 2024, we pledge to carry on this legacy, pass it on to the next generations, and continue honoring God through our deeds and thoughts.”

He said the Iriji Ofuji cultural festival reminds us of the importance of cultural preservation, unity, and the values that sustain our society. “Undoubtedly, the IRIJI OFUJI 2023 festival was highly successful and fulfilling”.

“May God bestow His blessings on each and every individual who contributed towards making this celebration a grand success.” he ended.

For several years, Anyaso has remained consistent in his commitment to promoting cultural affinity, unity, and development of Abia state as evidenced by the Iriji Ofuji Festival