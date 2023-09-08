Son kills father with pestle in Rivers

By Daniel Abia

A middle age boy whose name was simply given as Ikechi has killed his father with a pestle at Rumuaghaolu in Obio Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the suspect had requested for an undisclosed amount of money from the father and became infuriated when the deceased refused to give the money to him.

An eye witness said that the enraged boy who was said not to be happy over the deceased refusal to give him the money got hold of a pestle and smashed the father’s head with it and was reported dead on the spot.

“He was so enraged over the deceased refusal to give him money which he requested yesterday at Road 9, Rumuagholu, Port Harcourt.

The boy was suspected to be on drugs. He was asking his dad for money and the man refused to give him yesterday. He carried pestle and hit him”- the eyewitness said.

When contacted Rivers State Police Command Public Relation Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko confirmed the story, adding that the suspect has been arrested by the police and is under detention for proper investigation.