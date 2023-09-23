IPOB to Military: Stop telling lies, you did not stop sit-at-home, you were hiding while it lasted

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB has described the claim by the Nigerian Military that they stopped the Monday sit-at-home orders in the southeast as laughable.

The pro-Biafra group while replying the military over the claim said that it was the directive of its leader, Nazi Nnamdi Kanu to Simon Ekpa and his group that stopped the exercise.

IpoB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “The public should ignore Nigeria Military claim of stopping Monday sit-at-home order in South East”’ said that while the Monday sit-at-home lasted in South East, the military and the Police were nowhere to be found to provide security even when they continuously cried out for help until Igbo leaders’ outcry got the attention of Mazi Kanu who ordered Ekpa and his group to stop it.

IPoB’s statement read, “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has been drawn to the laughable, disgraceful and a statement that does not hold waters, credited to the Nigeria government and its compromised security agencies, particularly the military that they stopped Monday sit-at-home order in the south East Region.

“We therefore, request the general public to ignore the military and other security agencies. The claims of the Nigeria military of being responsible for stopping the infamous sit-at-homes is laughable and criminal.

“As much as the sit-at-home was an IPoB brainchild and a powerful strategy of IPoB before the Nigeria government agents hijacked and abused it, it’s ending was as a result of proactive actions and strategy by IPoB and our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. “IPoB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu printed fliers, posters, and banners informing our people that sit-at-home was over and had been over.

It is on record that IPoB discontinued Monday’s weekly sit-at-home after its first successful observation and our peoples’ voluntary compliance before Nigeria government agents claiming to be working for IPoB hijacked it and used it to commit crimes.

“Where were the Nigerian military and police when the people of South East were molested, intimidated and killed by hoodlums enforcing IPoB cancelled Monday weekly sit-at-home? They were all hiding in their barracks on Mondays while the sit-at-home lasted until our leader’s instruction that it must be stopped forthwith in Igbo land.

“Where was Nigerian government that felt it’s continuation was a weapon to deal with the South East and should not be stopped? Both the immediate past and present Nigerian governments wanted it to continue because they believed it was against the Igbo economy and therefore should not stop and they actually did nothing to stop it. Why didn’t the government, the military and the police provide protection to people who dared to come out on the road and streets during the exercise?

“The Nigeria military must stop telling lies that they stopped sit-at-home, they never did. They were rather hiding in their barracks while it lasted. IPoB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu stopped sit-at-home. Nigeria military had no capacity to stop the Monday sit-at-home in Biafraland.”