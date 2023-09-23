IPOB: Arrested Anambra couple killed in custody, family alleges

File image of the couple’s arrest.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

The Osuagwu family of Obollo, Mbano in Imo State, have written a petitioned to the Human Rights Commission, asking it to investigate the alleged murder in custody of Mr. Peter Osuagwu and his wife, Franca, who were arrested on allegation of being commanders of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

File image of the couple’s arrest.

The family said their son, Chibuzor, and his friend were killed and burnt in Ossomala, Ogbaru Local Government Anambra State.

Peter and his wife Franca were allegedly arrested in his fish farm in Ossomala by a combined team of Police, Navy and Department of State Services, DSS, two weeks after the attack on US Embassy officials, over a petition allegedly instigated by a former police officer.

The Osuagwu family, in a petition by their lawyer Nnamdi Alokalam, told the Human Rights Commission to investigate the alleged murder of Peter and Franca, and to investigate the Police Officers that illegally withdrew all the monies in Mr. Peter’s bank account and where it was carried out.

They also want the Human Right Commission to investigate the corpses of Mr. Peter and Franca Osuagwu, to ascertain whether their body parts were not harvested as alleged.

According to the family’s petition, “Your timely resolution of the above posers will be appreciated as the five surviving children of the couple are all teenagers and are under intense threats by some hoodlums.

“Peter’s children are being moved around from one state to another to avoid being killed; they no longer attend schools and this has devastated the family. A former police officer swore to totally eliminate every family member of Peter’s family.

“The Anambra Police Command with DSS is doing everything possible to cover up the arrest and subsequent murder of Peter Osuagwu and Franca Osuagwu. The sponsored hoodlums are also being shielded from arrest by the police authorities in Anambra State.”

Narrating the incident that led to the arrest of Peter and his wife Franca and subsequent killing of their first son Chibuzor, the family alleged that a former officer was on a vendetta mission against Peter and his wife.