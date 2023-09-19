IoT Africa Networks appoints Okuyelu as Managing Director

Leading provider of IoT and Industrial IoT solutions in Nigeria, IoT Africa Networks has announced the appointment of Engr. Anthony Okuyelu as its new Managing Director.

Okuyelu will be responsible for leading IoT Africa Networks’ growth and innovation strategy in his new role. He will also focus on expanding the company’s market reach and developing new partnerships.

A natural leader and team player with passion for innovation and customer service, Okuyelu is a certified project manager with a wealth of experience in developing and implementing successful strategies.



“I am honoured to join IoT Africa Networks at this exciting time. The company has a strong track record of success, and I am confident that we can achieve even greater things together. I look forward to working with the team to build on the company’s legacy of innovation and customer service, and to establish our place as the leading provider of IoT and Industrial IoT solutions in Africa.” he enthused.



On his part, Founder and Chairman, IoT Africa Networks, Lare Ayoola, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Engr. Okuyelu to the family. His experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business. We are confident that under his leadership, IoT Africa Networks will continue to be at the forefront of the IoT revolution in Africa.”



“I am excited to partner with Engr. Okuyelu to lead IoT Africa Networks into its next phase of growth and innovation. His experience and expertise will be a valuable asset to the company, and I am confident that together, we can achieve even greater success.” Executive Director of IoT Africa Networks, Melanie Ayoola said.



Okuyelu is a seasoned Communications Technology and Project Management expert with over 35 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He has a proven track record of success in leading and growing businesses, as evidenced by his previous roles at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its subsidiaries, N21 Telecoms and NAPET Telecoms Ltd.



His appointment as the new Managing Director of IoT Africa Networks is a significant development for the company. Okuyelu’s experience, expertise, and passion for innovation will be invaluable to the company as it continues to grow and expand. His collaboration with the Executive Director, Ms Melanie Ayoola, is also a positive development, which is sure to lead to great things for the company.



IoT Africa Networks is committed to helping African businesses and consumers adopt IoT technologies to improve their operations and efficiency