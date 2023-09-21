Invest in South East, Ogbodo tasks Ndigbo

By Chinedu Adonu

A real estate developer, Architect, Franklin Ogbodo, yesterday urged Igbo indigenes across Nigeria and all over the world to invest in South East states to develop the economy of the region.

Architect Ogbodo who is the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Majico and Paco ventures Ltd made this call while interacting with journalists at his office, #9 Umuawulu street, independence layout, Enugu.

He said that Ndigbo should use what happened to them during the Nigeria Biafra war and what is happening to them in Lagos recently to think home as their homeland are ready for business, adding that investing in South East region would be in their best interest.

He said it is important that Ndigbo in the Diaspora and across the country do everything possible to repatriate some of their businesses and contribute to economic development of the region and as well ensure their property is safe.

“We have seen how the South Easterners have been marginalized, being treated as if they’re not Nigerians. Most of our people that owns landed properties in Lagos during the Nigeria Biafra war lost it. So, the way Nigeria is going now the best place to invest and you will not regret it is in the South East region. When you have your property at home, you don’t have to be afraid of losing it.

“We want to tell Ndigbo about investing on real estate in South East region. We find out that here in South East, many individual especially some of our brothers in diaspora, Lagos, Abuja and some other states finds it difficult to invest in South East where as what we have here is enough to build us and develop the region.

“Looking at it you find out that Ndigbo have been marginalized. If you look at it in general, you will see that it is that same people that are being marginalized and not witnessing any maximum development and growth in their region are the builders of Nigeria,” he said.

While calling on Ndigbo to invest in landed properties and real estate, he declared that it will be the fastest development the region need, adding that Majico and Paco ventures ltd have a flexibility payment plan for both the rich and the poor who wishes to buy land, house and many others from them.

“Like in centenary, if you have a property there well built, you’re sure that your family will not lack, the future of your children are secured and in all, we are unique and have a flexibility payment plan that can accommodate both the rich and poor at centenary.

“Presently in Enugu, you will understand that a lot of development is happening in centenary when you come to real estate and if well managed will be the fastest development in the South East. A lot of activities that is going on there has never happened in the South Eastern Nigeria before now. Some of the Estates we witness around the region has limitations. Some of the amenities we have in centenary is barely seen in South East before now.

“In centenary, you see structures, amenities. It’s like a city on its own, when you pack in, you don’t have any business going out to buy anything because all that you need is there. We have every amenities like, hospital, school, filling station, police station, shopping malls, WiFi, recreational zone and what makes it unique is that it’s very close to urban zone, airport. From centenary to government house is just 12minutes drive and to Airport is 20minutes drive.

“Very soon, we will create activity zone in centenary where you can stay for days touring for leisure such like zoo, park, pilgrim tour for family and children and the idea of hotels for vacation will stop in the south East. That’s what makes centenary unique,” he said.

He however regretted the challenges of non availability of fund with low interest rate and no regulatory body that can help the real estate developers source for fund and manage the building and selling of the property are the cause of high cost of house in the country.

“One of the challenges facing real estate in Nigeria is availability of fund which is not only bordering the developers but also affecting the investors. When you have access to fund with a lower interest rate, after building the house you will not sale it with high price

“Also in Nigeria, the real estate developer is having issues of no regulatory body handling real estate, such as, mandating or providing resources and as well as managing how the house or properties are to be built and sold. We find it difficulty to access fund, Like now, we are actually building with our resources, so we build to better the lives of the people and make money since it’s business.

“Government need to come in to help us build a house that will be cheaper for the masses. We are actually building before thee government and we have a flexibility plan that will help our customers pay little, little for a long period of time.

“The mortgage in Nigeria is not easy to access because what they say is not what they do when you go there for mortgage. Mortgage in abroad is more clear than Nigeria and that’s why most estate developers doesn’t use mortgage. In abroad once you’re a registered company like us, you’re entitled to a particular amount of money as mortgage depending on what you’re developing.