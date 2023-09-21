Int’l Peace Day: Mutfwang, Kwamkur, others reiterate commitment to peace

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

As Plateau State joins in the celebration of this year’s International Peace Day, the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering a culture of peace to enhance harmonious coexistence in the State and Nigeria as a whole.

The Governor made this known on Thursday while addressing citizens who gathered in Jos to celebrate the day with the theme “Action for Peace: Our Ambition for the Global Goals” as organized by the Plateau Peace Media Network in collaboration with the Plateau Peace Practitioners Network with the support of Mercy Corps.

Mutfwang, represented by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Musa Ashoms emphasized the paramount importance of peace in human existence.

He acknowledged the challenges the State has faced in recent years, which has led to the loss of lives, property, and displacement of persons, and urged citizens to continue to support his administration in the quest to restore lasting peace in the State.

The Governor commended the organizers for finding Plateau as a fertile ground to host the event and stressed, “If Plateau is peaceful, the entire country will be peaceful and we are determined to ensure sustainable peace in Plateau hence all hands must be on deck to promote peace and peaceful coexistence.”

In his remark, the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere who was also present at the event added, “Peace is a prerequisite for development, all stakeholders must champion the cause of peace in order to make Plateau State and by Nigeria, a safe haven for all.”

The Coordinator, Plateau Peace Media Network, Matthew Tegha explained that the sub-theme of the day is “Actions for Peace: The prospects and challenges for addressing the multidimensional crises in Plateau State,” and it “acknowledges the complex landscape within our beloved Plateau State and underscores the urgency of addressing the multifaceted challenges that have impacted our communities negatively.”

He stressed, “We firmly believe that we can overcome these challenges through unity and a collective commitment to peace. The sub-theme emphasizes that addressing these crises requires not just ambitions but concrete actions. It calls upon all of us, as stakeholders in this great State, to consider innovative and sustainable peacebuilding strategies that consider the multidimensional nature of the challenges we face.”

However, Taiye Lucas of the Mercy Corps encouraged citizens to commit to the actions that will transform the desire for peace into tangible realities that would make the Day worth celebrating by all.

Participants drawn from the different groups in the State shared experiences and discussed on ways to promote peace.

Similarly, the Kwamkur Samuel Foundation for Justice Peace Development in celebration of the Day also tasked citizens with the need for peaceful coexistence.

President of the Foundation, Samuel Kwamkur noted that this year’s theme is meant to spur citizens to “take actions that will promote mutual respect, compassion and value for one another.”

His words, “We are to take actions that build reconciliation and understanding amongst our communities. For our organization, we have decided to domesticate the theme with a Sub-Theme; “The Misrepresentation of Religion and Ethnicity as obstacle for achieving peace in Nigeria.”

“This is apt. While other nations struggle with natural disasters and climate change as major challenges to peace, Nigeria gables with religious intolerance, corruption, sectionalism, extreme poverty, and ethnicity. We seem to have lost our humanity because of self-centeredness and hate.

“Our meeting here as stakeholders is to have an opportunity to share our thoughts, listen and learn from each other, and take appropriate actions for peace in our families, communities, religious groups, and ethnic associations. To also facilitate our closer relationship and contribute our part towards having a more peaceful society.”

In a keynote address, Professor Shedrack Best of the University of Jos warned against the use of religion as a tool to propagate conflicts as he stated, “…religion serves as a powerful identity, but its role in conflicts and violence has been a subject of debate. Religion can lead to conflicts when it becomes a basis for political, economic, or territorial competition…

“Religion and ethnicity are not inherently divisive but are often exploited by selfish interests and politicians seeking to divide communities for their gain. There is a need for the state to play a moderating role in promoting unity and discouraging divisive narratives…”