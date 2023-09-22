Int’l Peace Day: Delta committed to sustainable peace building

By Innocent Anaba

Delta State Government has said it would continue to strengthen the ideals of peace among the ethnic nationalities in the state by ensuring equity, fairness and justice for all Deltans.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Edwin Uzor, stated this in Asaba, when be briefed newsmen on the commemoration of the 2023 International Peace Day,

Uzor said government was conscious of the fact that only peace and security could engender growth and development in the communities and the state at large, pointing out that the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori administration was keen on resolving lingering intra and inter communal crisis in the state, including the one between Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh.

He described the theme of this year’s celebration: ‘Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the Global Goals’ as apt, as it was a reminder to how the individual and collective actions of people could affect and foster global peace.

Uzor called on critical stakeholders in Delta State, including traditional rulers, Presidents-General of Community Development Committees, religious leaders, members of civil society organisations, women and youth leaders to see themselves as champions of peace.

Commending the United Nations General Assembly for devoting September 21 of every year to strengthening the ideals of peace through the observance of non-violent coexistence, Uzor urged multinational companies operating in Delta State to shun divide and rule tendencies and respect the memoranda of understanding signed with their host communities.