Int’l delegates storm Nigeria for LOMA awards

ORGANISERS of the Location Marketing Awards (LOMA) have said they received a total of over 11,000 votes during the recently concluded voting phase for their inaugural award ceremony with some of the international delegates’ already arriving Nigeria for the event.

Convener of the LOMA awards, Kingsley Onwukaeme, who unveiled infographics on the voting in Lagos yesterday, said, “We are releasing the information on the voting stage of these awards, aligning with our dedication to upholding the highest standards of integrity and credibility in the industry.

The LOMA Awards team is unwavering in its pursuit of delivering an event that celebrates excellence and innovation within our industry.”

The LOMA Awards, which is currently undergoing meticulous vetting and auditing by Mazars in Nigeria, a global auditing firm and has also received approval from the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), will hold at the prestigious Marriott Hotel, Lagos on September 29, 2023.

According to Onwukaeme, “While the voting phase has been concluded, it’s crucial to emphasise that the meticulous process of distillation is still ongoing to accurately filter out valid votes.

The LOMA Awards team is firmly committed to ensuring transparency, equity, and the generation of precise data during this crucial stage. It is important to note that the final outcome of the awards is not solely determined by public votes but is an amalgamation of both the decisions of the esteemed panel of judges and the sentiments of the public,” the statement affirmed.

Among the first international delegates’ arrivals are those from Absen LED Screen, from China. Other international delegates are expected to arrive in coming days across three continents in the coming days.