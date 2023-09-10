Int’l airport relocation: FG sets up task force to address concerns

Festus Keyamo

By Prince Okafor

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has set up a task force team to resolve the international airport relocation challenges.

This move was geared toward address challenges encountered by airlines, passengers and users of the old Murtala Muhammed International Airport terminal.

The members of the task force include, The members of the task force are retired Permanent Secretary and ex-Dir of Dept. of Air Transport Management, Engineer Hassan Musa; general manager Aerodrome, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Adebayo Oladipo; Special Adviser to the minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Collins Mukoro; SA to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mrs. Uyoyou Edhekpo and SA to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Henry Agbebire.

It would be recalled that during the Minister during a tour at the Lagos Airport on August 31, 2023, he gave a deadline of October 1 2023 for the relocation.

However, spokesman for the Minister, Oluseyi Odutayo in a statement said, “We urge all passengers and other stakeholders to be patient and bear with us as the inconvenience caused will soon be resolved. Your understanding plays a vital role in making this transition smoother for everyone involved.

“The primary objective of this task force is threefold; resolve passenger concerns as the task force is expected to work diligently towards resolving all concerns raised by passengers regarding congestion, discomfort, and related issues stemming from terminal relocation. We are committed to ensuring that every passenger’s voice is heard and addressed promptly.

“Others are to minimise discomfort by dwelling on minimizing any form of discomfort during this transition period, streamlining processes at both terminals while closely monitoring operations 24/7, enhanced signage, dedicated support staff, and improved communication channels will be implemented proactively.

“We pledge transparency throughout this process by providing regular updates on progress made in addressing concerns arising from airline relocations. FAAN aims at improving public relations strategies through various channels including online platforms and customer service helplines so that you stay informed about developments firsthand.

“We pledge our commitment to passenger comfort, safety, and overall satisfaction during this transitional period.”