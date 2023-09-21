Interior Minister mourns slain NSCDC personnel, others

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Thursday commiserated with the families of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security operatives murdered in Imo on Tuesday.

Two NDLEA officers and at least one officer each of the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police and the NSCDC were killed in an ambush by gunmen in Ehime-Mbano council area of Imo.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, Mr Afonja Ajibola, stated that the minister expressed shock at the barbaric act and assured families of the deceased and Nigerians that the country would never forget their sacrifices.

“I am deeply saddened by Tuesday’s tragic incident in Umualumaku community, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo.

“The loss of our security operatives is a terrible tragedy. It was a dark Tuesday for us as our men died in the course of duty.

“And that is why I keep saying our security officers are doing a thankless job.

“On behalf of the ministry, and on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, we will ensure that their memories are not forgotten,’’ Ajibola quoted Tunji-Ojo as saying.

The minister also assured that the country would not abandon the dependants of the fallen heroes.

He assured also of government’s commitment to ensure justice was established and perpetrators of the crime brought to book.

The minister prayed for the soul of the departed security men and assured the public that a proper investigation would be conducted on the incident.