Inter Milan vs AC Milan, West Ham vs Man City, other matches to watch this weekend

Soccer Football – Champions League – Semi Final – First Leg – AC Milan v Inter Milan – San Siro, Milan, Italy – May 10, 2023 AC Milan’s Brahim Diaz and Sandro Tonali in action with Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic REUTERS/Claudia Greco

By Enitan Abdultawab

League football resumes after the international break with Europe’s top-five league clubs back to their quest towards earning a top spot in their respective leagues.

The fixtures are bound to come fast from hereon with European football slated to commence in the coming week.

However, there a handful of matches that will prove to be mouthwatering given the teams’ present form.

Here are five fixtures to watch out for this weekend

Bayern Munchen vs Bayern Leverkusen – Friday, 15 September

Former Real Madrid midfielder, Xabi Alonso, is soaring high with Bayern Leverkusen boasting in their ranks an abundance of young talents. Having secured the signing of Nigerian striker, Victor Boniface, former Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka and a host of others, Bayern Leverkusen maintain a perfect start to the season going into the tie, having won all three matches, scoring 11 goals in the process. Bayern Munchen, on the other hand, have not lost a single match this season either, scoring 9 goals in the course. Both teams will, no doubt, slug it out to for supremacy at the zenith of the table, and their two hitmen Boniface and Harry Kane in race to top the goal scoring chart.

West Ham vs Manchester City – Saturday, 16 September

Manuel Pellegrini’s men are enjoying a fresh start to the season as they currently sit in fourth after three wins and a draw. So far, they have shown they can pose a problem having beaten Chelsea and Brighton this season already. City will have to deal with containing the Hammers on their home soil despite boasting the best record so far this season with a 100% win in the league. Manchester City will welcome head coach Guardiola and maybe Grealish and John Stones, however, it remains to be seen whether City can keep to the record with an absolute win against the Conference League champions.

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Saturday, 16 September

Sporting-wise, Manchester United seem to be in troubled waters. Eric Ten Hag’s men struggled to beat Wolves, suffered defeat at Tottenham, came from behind to beat Nottingham and crashed heavily against Arsenal at the Emirates. In addition, they have had to contend with the troubles of Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and now Antony. No doubt, the Red Devils could not have wished for an opposition as ruthless as Brighton at this time of the season. De Zerbi’s men have only suffered defeat at West Ham but have convincingly beaten Luton, Wolves and Newcastle.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan – Saturday, 16 September

With their flawless records on the line, Italian heavyweights Inter Milan and AC Milan meet at San Siro on Saturday evening, to scrape it out for top spot in Serie A.

Inter Milan and AC Milan are sitting comfortably in 1st and 2nd position respectively on the log having won their three matches and scoring 9 goals in the process. As for Inter Milan, they haven’t conceded a single goal this season while AC Milan have conceded just 2. Inter Milan will be aiming for a fifth consecutive Milan derby win for the first time having won their last four.

Barcelona vs Real Betis – Saturday, 16 September

With 10 points from their first four games, La Blaugrana have had a solid start to their title defense. Xavi will be hoping for a fourth straight victory against Betis. Barcelona haven’t always had it easy this season, and they may consider themselves lucky to have amassed as many points as they have. With seven points from their first four games, Betis have also had a strong start to the season, which is impressive considering their challenging schedule.