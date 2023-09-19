Insurgency: Edo IDP gets First Class university graduate, 17 others

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camp in Edo said it has produced 18 university graduates from various universities across the country where the inmates were being sent to including a First Class Chemical Engineering student with a cumulative GPA if 4.80 from the Edo State University, Uzairue in Etsako West local government area.

The Coordinator of the facility called Home for the Needy Foundation, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho stated this while addressing journalists yesterday on the activities of the Foundation.

He said when the victims arrived who were mostly running away from the activities of Boko haram insurgents nobody gave them a chance to succeed but that they have proved bookmakers wrong.

Folorunsho said the Foundation started in 1992 as a non-governmental, non-profit organization engaged in providing shelter, education, health services and another welfare service to internally displaced persons across Nigeria but started admitting victims of insurgency from the North East in 2012

According to him “Here we have a young man who just graduated, he has bagged a first class, others have second class upper. We want to draw the attention of the government of Nigeria to see what we are doing here. We are contributing to government efforts. Doing things to make sure that those who have no opportunity are giving opportunity in this country.”

An elated, Amos Ishaku who is from Gwoza Local government Area in Brono State, said he joined the IDP camp in 2014 through his primary school teacher having drop-out of school in 2012 due to the Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State.

He said “When I came all I was hearing was gun shots and dreams of death all over the place as a result of my experience in Borno State. I started in SS II. I wrote WAEC in 2016 and all my results were F9 but my daddy here never gave up.

“In 2019 I made NECO, that was the result I used to gain admission into Edo State University Uzairue.” He said.

Folorunsho said the eighteen graduates are among the over three hundred undergraduates scattered across various universities in Nigeria studying various courses including Law, Medicine & Surgery, Nursing

& Midwifery, Engineering, Accounting, Microbiology among others.