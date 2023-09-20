By Rosemary Iwunze

Finance expert and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer APT Securities and Funds Limited, Mallam Kasim Garba Kurfi, has said that insurance and pension sectors are the engine of growth of the Nigerian economy.



According to Kurfi, the role played by the two sectors in sustaining economic growth is a clear indication that they are the vehicle that drives the nation’s economic development.



Kurfi, stated this while delivering the theme paper on the “Role of Insurance and Pension Sectors In Building Sustainable Economic Growth Under The New Government,” at the annual conference of insurance and pension journalists in Lagos.



Kurfi therefore called on government to put in place enabling policies and laws that support the survival of the sectors to enable them continue to contribute to national growth.



Kurfi, while highlighting the contributions of the two sectors to the national economy said, “There is over N2.5 trillion assets managed by the insurance institution in Nigeria as of 31st December 2022.



“While there is over N16.6 trillion assets managed by the Pension Fund Administrators as at 31st December 2022, the combination of the two institutions has a total asset of over N19 trillion. The role played by the two institutions in sustaining our economic growth left no one in doubt that they are instruments for most of the economic development.



“Over N726 billion in premiums paid in the year 2022 according to the National Insurance Commission, while the industry also paid over N318.1 billion in claims to its customers within the same period. This is a remarkable achievement in comparison with 3.5% growth of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).”