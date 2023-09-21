Insurance leaders to brainstorm on diversity for sector innovation

By Delight Abosi

Dive In, the global insurance industry’s festival for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), has announced its line-up of speakers for Dive In Nigeria 2023.



The event themed, “Driving Innovation in Insurance” which will be virtual has been scheduled for next week Tuesday and will feature prominent figures from the insurance sector and the DE&I domain.



A statement from the organisers said the 2023 event aims to underscore the critical role that diverse perspectives play in fostering innovation within the insurance industry.



Speakers will advocate for the creation of inclusive work environments that welcome diverse viewpoints, ultimately driving innovation.



The event which will be facilitated by Temi Badru, a renowned Pan-African conference moderator, while Richard Leftley, a distinguished figure in the digital insurance arena and the Founder/ CEO of MicroEnsure, will headline the event as the keynote speaker.



Fortunate Anozie, the founder of Unyte Africa and a prominent figure in the insuretech industry, will be leading one of the two breakout sessions.



Also joining the conversation is Adebowale Banjo, the ambitious insuretech CEO helping the Nigerian insurance industry overcome obstacles, including low penetration of insurance products and apathy among Nigerians in the insurance market.



Speaking on the expectations for the festival this year, keynote speaker, Richard Leftley, said, “The insurance workplace is evolving rapidly, driven by innovative ideas and technology. We’ve come a long way from traditional insurance models to today’s democratized access.

However, are insurance organizations effectively incorporating diverse perspectives and fostering inclusive collaboration for ongoing innovation? This conversation at Dive In Festival 2023 is timely, and I look forward to sharing insights from MicroEnsure and other global insurance organizations.”



Co-founder/ CEO of Unyte Africa, Fortunate Anozie, emphasized the festival’s role in promoting diverse perspectives and innovation, stating, “As conversations about intersecting perspectives and innovation take center stage, the 2023 Dive In Festival in Nigeria is the perfect platform to advocate for employers to harness diverse perspectives for innovation and inclusion. I’m excited to share my experiences and insights on advancing innovation and creating groundbreaking insurance solutions through diverse perspectives.”



