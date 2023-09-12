Inspiration comes from anywhere, any time – Singer, YB Pizzy

In the vibrant tapestry of the Nigerian music scene, where dreams are crafted and melodies are woven, one artist has emerged as a beacon of talent and dedication. YB Pizzy is a rising star whose journey has been inspiring. From a young age, YB Pizzy harbored a burning desire to express himself through music. “In my opinion, I’ve always been an artist on the inside,” he confides. For him, a music career was not just a choice; it was the only dream he ever had for a career.

His journey into the world of music began in 2017 when he founded the rap group BREDGANG alongside six close friends. Together, they embarked on a creative journey, giving life to tracks like ‘El Kapitan’ and ‘Who Do You Love.’ However, like many artistic ventures, the group eventually disbanded, with each member charting their separate paths. Undeterred by this setback, YB Pizzy took a hiatus to rediscover himself as a solo artist. In 2020, he re-emerged under the new name, YB Pizzy, ready to make his mark on the music scene.

One of the hallmarks of YB Pizzy’s music is its unique blend of influences, drawing from US hip-hop, Nigerian hip-hop, and Afrobeat. His genre-defying style is a breath of fresh air in an industry known for its diversity. Much like the artist Blaqbonez, YB Pizzy refuses to be confined to a single genre, offering his listeners diverse musical experiences. When asked about his musical influences, YB Pizzy fondly refers to the “three wise men”: Lil Wayne (aka Weezy), Wiz Khalifa, and Wizkid. These iconic figures have left an indelible mark on his musical journey, shaping his style and ambitions.

YB Pizzy’s creative process is as fluid as his music. “Music is moments,” he explains, emphasizing that inspiration can strike any time. One of his hit songs, ‘Hustle,’ was born from a spontaneous freestyle session with friends, showcasing the unpredictable beauty of his artistry. But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for YB Pizzy. He openly admits that one of his biggest challenges in his music career is learning how to sing. He has persevered through this struggle, and he’s proud to say that he’s steadily improving in this aspect of his craft. Despite the obstacles, YB Pizzy remains steadfast in his pursuit of musical excellence. “Just the fact that I started to make music and improve every day is, for me, my biggest accomplishment in music so far,” he reflects.

In a digital age where social media plays a pivotal role in an artist’s career, YB Pizzy acknowledges its importance. However, he emphasizes that his primary focus is on forging a connection between his fans and his music. He wants his listeners to have a deep relationship with his songs, recognizing that it’s the music that truly matters. For those aspiring to follow in his footsteps, YB Pizzy offers humble advice: “Don’t give up if you believe in yourself.” His journey serves as a testament to the power of self-belief and determination.

As for the future, YB Pizzy is optimistic but pragmatic. “No one knows what the future holds,” he wisely observes. He and his team are taking it one day at a time, leaving the rest to the hands of fate. But one thing is sure: his fans can expect a wealth of new music in the coming years. In YB Pizzy, we see an artist and a dreamer who dared to pursue his passion. His music resonates with authenticity and the relentless pursuit of creative excellence. As he continues to evolve and conquer new heights, we can’t help but be excited about the musical journey that lies ahead for this Nigerian creative.