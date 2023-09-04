Insecurity: Zamfara approves recruitment of 4,200 civilian JTF

Gov Dauda Lawal

The Zamfara State Executive Council has approved the recruitment of a total of 4200 members for the civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) to complement efforts of security agencies in tackling insecurity in the area.

The recruitment of the civilian JTF was among the critical issues deliberated upon at the State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Dauda Lawal, according to a statement on Tuesday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris.

He noted that the meeting also approved construction of new classrooms, renovation and furnishing of the schools as part of government’s commitment to increasing educational opportunities.

The statement said, “in his commitment to curb the lingering insecurity, Governor Dauda Lawal approved the recruitment of civilian JTF in all the Local Government Areas of the state.

“While presiding over the State Executive Council meeting, the Governor also approved the construction of new sets of classrooms, renovation and furnishing of existing ones across the 14 Local Government Areas of the state.

“Members of the State Executive Council deliberated on the insecurity and deteriorating condition of educational facilities in the state, hence, approved the recruitment of civilian JTF to complement efforts of the military and the police.

“Three hundred civilian JTF will be recruited in each local government area of the State.

“The recruits will undergo rigorous physical training that will prepare them to assist the security agencies with actionable intelligence to combat insecurity.

“Furthermore, the council approved the construction of additional classrooms in each local government area, providing students with increased opportunities for education.

“Governor Lawal believes that education is a fundamental right for all citizens and his government is committed to ensuring that every Zamfara child has access to quality education.

“The government will construct, renovate and furnish 49 classrooms in Gusau, 11 in Anka, 15 in Bakura, eight in Bukkuyum, 14 in Birnin Magaji, eight in Bungudu, eight in Gummi, 19 in Kaura, eight in Maru, 11 in Maradun, 42 in Shinkafi, eight in Talata Mafara, 27 in Tsafe, and 11 in Zurmi Local Government Areas,” the statement said.