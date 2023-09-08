Insecurity: UN Peace Ambassador urges politicians, public office holders to support Police

–UN Scribe harps on provision of adequate equipment for police

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

As insecurity continues to ravage the country, public office holders and politicians have been called upon to support in financing the Nigerian Police Force to safeguard the the people and property.

The UN Peace Ambassador, Dr. Sheriff Lawal said lending a helping hand to the Police will help to curtail security challenges and promote peace in the country.

Speaking at the International Association of World Peace Advocates Day in Abuja, Dr Lawal said the respectful men and women of the police force need help and support from “all of us”, adding It would surely give room for unprecedented improvement and success in the act of fighting crimes.

He said the police must be supported financially and physically to enable them to address crimes.

The UN Peace Ambassador criticized politicians for their corrupt tendency in the country, saying “their tendency to get rich quickly, increases crimes”.

According to him, ” the United Nations, has been supporting police system all over the world, appreciating their effort in promoting peace across the globe.

“The police are humans like everyone else, they have limitations on what they can do which solemnly depends on facilities and equipment at their disposal.”

Lawal said the collaboration would not only help in improving security in the country but would provide an opportunity to arrest and fish out criminals wherever they may decide to hide and hope to “banish their ill-gotten and dirty wealth.”

He said, “Police are better and can do well, we call on the paramilitary agencies to support them. We are going to sacrifice for the sake of humanity. Our organization has done enough to promote the United Nations, we promote UN ideals and UN’s peace, that is why we organize a lot of symposia and conferences.

“Putting heads together with our reliable personnel of the Nigeria Police

Force, this catastrophic menace would surely be eradicated or reduced to a minimal level.

“The mother of it all, our politicians or public office holders should empower the police to carry out its functions effectively,” the Peace Ambassador explained.

Amb Sherif Lawal was commended for his contribution to the organization and for promoting peace in Katsina State.

Also, Amb Pep Stafsen in his remarks said policing is a necessity for the peace and safety of humanity.

“Our association will stand to promote the police welfare. We decided to honour some heroes as peace ambassadors,” Safsen said.

In his message at the occasion, the UN Secretary General, represented by Amb Kabiru Jegga said Nigeria has the best police force in Africa.

He he harped on financing the police for adequate equipment.

Jegga said “those who are very close to the police, know that there are only few bad police amongst the many good officers”, adding that community policing is important as well as the conventional police.