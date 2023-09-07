Insecurity: Troops neutralize 814 terrorists, oil thieves, others in 3 months

File image for illustration.

**Rescue 712 Kidnap Hostages

**Arrest 1,326 Criminal Elements.

**Deny Oil Thieves Stealing of N4billion worth of Crude Oil/Products

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Military on Thursday disclosed that a total of 814 terrorists, Bandits Kidnappers, IPOB/ESN Militants as well as Oil Theft perpetrators were neutralized between the month of June and August 2023 during operations to rid the country of criminal elements and economic sabotage.

Also, across the 6 geopolitical zones troops arrested 1,326 criminals made up of 42 kidnappers, 231 collaborators, 33 armed robbers, 80 cattle rustlers, 325 militias, 27 rails vandals, 73 gunrunners, 191 suspected oil thieves and rescued 721 kidnapped hostages.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba who made this known at a briefing said 4,560 terrorist and their families surrendered to troops within the period (June to August 2023).

In the Niger Delta, he said troops denied oil theft perpetrators/thieves, the stealing of crude oil and allied products amounting to an estimated sum of N4 billion.

During the operations, troops recovered a total number of 501 weapons, 3,577 livestock, 3,269 assorted kinds of ammunition and 674 other equipment. including 117 AK47 rifles, 28 fabricated rifles, 11 fabricated pistols, 57 Dane guns, 23 pistols, 24 pump action guns, 3 FN rifles, 3 GPMGs, 2 HK21 rifles one IED, 123 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 2,008 rounds of 7.62mm special, 30 rounds of 7.62mm x 39mm, 512 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm, 190 rounds of 5.5mm, 39 rounds of 9mm, 29 rounds of PKM, and 19 cartridges.

Giving a breakdown of the operations, Gen Buba said, “Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in North East neutralized 240 terrorists, arrested 276 terrorists and collaborators, and rescued 147 kidnapped hostages. Additionally, a total of 4,560 combatant fighters with their families surrendered to troops.

“Troops also recovered 169 assorted weapons, 1,195 assorted ammunitions and 199 other equipment including 57 AK47 rifles, 73 AK47 magazines, 3 hand grenades, 2 LMG magazines, one RPG tube, 2 tear gas launchers, 674 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 500 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm, 20 PKM rounds, one cartridge, 29 motorcycles, 47 bicycles, 18 mobile phones, 13 steering rod and pumps, 5 gear boxes and 4 boafeng radios.

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven in North Central neutralized 94 terrorists, arrested 477 suspects and rescued 76 kidnaped hostages.

“Troops also, recovered 82 assorted weapons and 760 assorted ammunitions including 20 AK47 rifles, 27 fabricated rifles, 13 Dane guns, 5 pistols, 2 pump actions, 6 Ak47 magazines, 523 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 190 rounds of 5.5mm ammo, 31 rounds 9mm ammo, 18 cartridges and 1,722 livestock.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke in Benue,Taraba Southern Kaduna and Nasarawa states neutralized 83 terrorists, arrested 104 suspects and rescued 18 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops also recovered 37 weapons, 68 assorted ammunitions and 127 items including 2 AK47 rifles, one FN rifle, 5 locally fabricated pistols, 2 Dane guns, 15 AK47 magazines, 2 G3 magazines, 2 FN magazines, one GPMG barrel, one Ak47 barrels, 3 rifle butts and one locally fabricated bullet.

“Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in North West neutralized 248 terrorists, arrested 116 suspected terrorists and rescued 359 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops also recovered a total of 67 assorted weapons, 926 assorted ammunitions and 160 others criminating items including 31 AK47 rifles, 10 Dane guns, 2 GPMG, one FN rifle, one berretta pistol, one pump action gun, 2 PKT gun, one fabricated AK47 rifle.

“Troops also seized 743 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 123 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 30 rounds of 7.62mm by 39mm ammunition, 12 rounds of 7.62mm by 54mm ammunition, 8 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 9 rounds of PKT, 188 motorcycles, and 42 mobile phones.

Troops of Operation Whirl Punch rescued kidnapped hostages at Chikun and Birni Gwari LGAs of Kaduna State. Overall, troops eliminated 2 terrorists, arrested 3 suspected terrorists and rescued 2 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe neutralized 69 combatants, arrested 191 oil theft collaborators and rescued 12 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops prevented discovered and destroyed 77 illegal refining sites. Also, troops recovered oil theft of 6,652,250 litres of crude oil, 3,558,325 illegally refined AGO, 188,650 PK and 65,600 litres of PMS.

“Troops discovered and destroyed 249 boats, 28 pumping machines, and 3 vessels. Troops also recovered a total of 51 assorted weapons,

“Overall, troops destroyed 81 dugout pits, 65 boats, 141 storage tanks, 15 vehicles, 4 motorcycles, 174 cooking ovens, 8 pumping machines, 3 generators, 5 speedboats.

“Troops of Operation Udoka in the South East neutralized 80 combatants, arrested 162 IPOB/ESN criminals and rescued 109 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops also recovered 63 assorted weapons, 320 assorted ammunitions and 166 other incriminating items including 7 AK47 rifles, 21 pump action guns, 16 pistols, two locally made bombs, 4 AK47 magazines, 2 MG links, one IED, 266 cartridges, 54 rounds of 7.62mm special, 41 vehicles, 51 motorcycles, 71 handsets, one boafeng radio and 11 laptops.

Continuing Gen Buba said, “The counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations of the armed forces across the country in the last 3 months demonstrates the will of the armed forces to defeat terrorist and other violent extremist groups including those who support and finance them.

“It is clear from our operations that the terrorist and their cohorts have sustained a significant number of casualties. It is certain that they will continue to sustain even more casualties, as we move forward.

“The illusion by these groups to embark on terrorism or insurgency is laughable. Increasingly, they have become more of a criminal organization which is the reason they fight.

“They fight so that, they can keep profiting from criminal activities such as illegal mining, kidnapping, cattle rustling, illegal levies on fishing and farming communities and all other unholy forms of criminal inclinations.

‘Indeed, if these groups don’t come to the table in peace. We will ceaselessly punish them with overwhelming military force. For those supporting them, they have picked the wrong side and will face similar fate as these criminals and murderers.

“The armed forces will continue to apply strong military pressure on groups undermining the national security of the country. It is clear that, the terrorist and their cohorts cannot win in the face of ongoing military pressure against them.’