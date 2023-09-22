Insecurity tops challenges ahead of Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo gov’ship elections — Yiaga

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AHEAD of the off-circle governorship elections the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is set to conduct, an election observer, Yiaga Africa, Friday, released a report tagged ‘Emerging Political and Security Trends in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo States’, which was made available to Vanguard showed insecurity topping other challenges before, during and after the elections.

According to the report, the upcoming statewide elections will be the first to take place after the contentious 2023 Nigeria general elections, which have received mixed reactions from various stakeholders and election enthusiasts.

In addition, the election will be conducted in an environment where trust in both the electoral process and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has plummeted.

The off-cycle elections will be another test of Nigeria’s democratic credentials and its institutions’ commitment to promoting democratic sustainability.

Meanwhile, the report pointed out that the election data for Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States indicate that number of polling units, Bayelsa has 2,224, while its number of registered voters is 1,058,174, and has 16 candidates of different political parties; 14 males and two females.

Number of polling in Kogi State, 3,508, registered voters 1,932,591, and number of candidates 18; 17 males and one female.

Imo State has 2,423,788 polling units, 2,423,788 registered voters, and 18 candidates; 18 males and female nil.

The report reads in part, “Insecurity: The upcoming off-cycle elections are likely to be influenced by the issue of security, which is a major concern in the country.

“The Southeast region has experienced several security crises, with militia groups posing a significant threat to the socio-economic well-being of the area. The enforcement of the Monday seat-at-home by The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and unknown gunmen has further hampered economic activities.

“Reports have indicated that 5 LGAs (Ehime/Mbano, Okigwe, Oru West, Oru

East, and Orlu LGAs) in Imo State are hotspots for violence leading up to the 2023 general elections.

“The secessionist group has also heightened the vulnerability of the state to armed violence, causing deaths and property damage, including attacks on State facilities, such as the Independent National Electoral Commission assets.

“In Imo State, there have been 12 reported cases of attacks and destruction of INEC’s assets and facilities, the highest in the country between 2019 and 2023. Other areas in the state, such as Orlu, Orsu, Ideato North and South, Okigwe, Oguta-Izombe, Njaba, Oru East and Oru West, have also been identified as security hotspots.

“Professor Sylvia Agu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in

Imo State, recently announced that 2,300 soldiers would be deployed for the election.

“While the security situation in Bayelsa State seems to be relatively calm ahead of the election, there are still concerns that it may be premature to predict what will happen during the election.

“Recently, there was a report of an attack on Saturday, August 13th, where armed men in multiple vehicles invaded Opu Nembe

(Basambri) in Nembe Local Council, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

“The heightened security situation in Kogi State has been exacerbated by the rhetoric and activities of politicians in the State. In June 2023, the Kogi State Government alleged that suspected thugs loyal to the SDP candidate attacked Governor Yahaya Bello’s convoy while on his way from Abuja to Lokoja, the State capital.

“Mr Bello and Mr Ajaka traded blame over the incident, accusing each other of being responsible for the attack. While the Governor alleged that his convoy was attacked by the SDP’s team,

Mr Ajaka claimed that it was an assassination attempt on his life by the Governor and his men.

“There was a report of unrest in Ayingba in Dekina LGA of Kogi East, on Sunday 28 August 2023, when the SDP candidate went to commission his campaign office. The office was allegedly vandalized on 2 separate occasions, with one person reported dead from the incident.

“Yiaga Africa also received reports that the SDP candidate’s office in Lokoja was also burnt down. The incident was said to have occurred on Sunday 28

August 2023. There also have been several reports of kidnappings in Kogi State, one of which was the kidnap of Oba of Idofin and his wife in Yagba East Local

Government Area by gunmen on Monday, 19 June 2023. There was also the kidnap of Passengers who were travelling on the Peace Mass Transit Bus. This incident occurred on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

“Also, a report of the kidnap of 3 family members in the Greenland community, Ganaja Ajaokuta, Kogi state was received by Yiaga Africa. This incident happened on Monday, June 5th, 2023.”

Meanwhile, the report also highlighted some other challenges that have put the elections under siege; Distrust in Government Institutions/Weak Institutions:Citizens’ trust in public institutions has plummeted following the conduct of the 2023 general elections due largely to unmet expectations and promises of improved elections. The appetite and enthusiasm for political participation were impacted by amongst other things, a plethora of logistics challenges, issues with the quality of the administration of the election and violence-related

incidents in the 2023 general elections; Unfair competition/executive impunity: Yiaga Africa is concerned about reports of what may be projected as not guaranteeing a level playing field across the states where INEC will be conducting the off-cycle elections. Reports from Kogi and Imo states have revealed that the State governments are charging

exorbitant fees for signage and advertisements which may constrain the equality in competition for all candidates and limit visibility for other contesting parties in the States.

On the issue of intimidation of political opponents, Yiaga Africa also expressed concern over the recurring issue of intimidation of political opponents in our electoral democracy.

“Politicians resort to various tactics to intimidate or discredit their opponents and hinder their participation in the electoral process.

“During the 2023 election season, violence and threats of violence were used to intimidate opposition parties and suppress voters, particularly in Kogi and Imo states, as noted by Yiaga Africa.

“This unsettling trend continues, with similar incidents occurring before the governorship elections. In Kogi state, there have been reports of attacks and

intimidation against opposition parties, their candidates, and supporters, allegedly by those loyal to the governor”, the report indicated.

The report further reads, “Poverty/Economic Crisis:

The removal of fuel subsidies has increased the economic hardship in the country. With the increase in transportation, food items and other basic amenities, citizens are trying hard to cope with the current realities.

“The increasing economic hardship has created a more vulnerable system susceptible to vote buying and inducements by politicians during the upcoming off-cycle elections.

“The government must prioritize economic policies and the provision of opportunities

that will help to ameliorate the sufferings of the citizens. Otherwise, as poverty and

financial hardships worsen, those

affected will be increasingly willing to sell their votes to politicians who have the resources to purchase them.”

Meanwhile, on INEC’s preparatory activities, according the report,

INEC has been consistent in adhering to reconfiguring the Bimodal Voter the timetable for conducting the upcoming elections in the three states.

“The commission had announced the resumption of collection of Permanent /Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for registered voters who could not collect their PVCs before the suspension of the exercise on 5th February 2023 ahead of the last General Election.

“The current exercise only covers the three States where the Governorship elections will be held on Saturday 11th November 2023. The PVCs will be available for collection at all INEC’s Local Government area offices in the three States: eight in Bayelsa, 27 in Imo and 21 in Kogi.

“As part of the preparations for the elections, the commission has been holding meetings with stakeholders both in Abuja and in the three respective States.

“The Commission announced that it is reconfiguring the Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems (BVAS) ahead of the elections. For this purpose, 11,355 BVAS would be deployed in the three States.

“According to INEC, Bayelsa State has 2,244 polling units, Kogi has 3,508 polling units, and Imo has 4,758 polling units.

“Consequently, 2,400 BVAS will be

deployed to Bayelsa State, while 5,079 and 3,876 BVAS will be used in Imo and Kogi, respectively.

“Additionally, the commission has started recruiting ad-hoc staff for the elections.”

However, as part of recommendations contained in the report, these were pointed out as panacea to some of the challenges identified; “INEC should sustain its meetings with stakeholders and prioritize providing information on every aspect of its preparation towards the election to

rebuild public confidence.

“INEC should take all necessary measures to ensure unhindered access to every aspect of the electoral process to increase citizen participation.

“Given the emerging security concerns in the three states, the security agencies should prioritize intelligence gathering and enforcement of sanctions for security breaches and violence-related activities in the States.

“Security agencies must review and reinforce institutional mechanisms to ensure total impartiality in the conduct of official duties during the entire electoral process.

“We urge political parties and candidates to conduct their political activities with civility and decorum as peaceful electioneering heralds a peaceful

election.

“Political parties and Candidates have a responsibility to de-escalate tension ahead of the elections.

“The ruling party and incumbents in these three states should ensure an even playing field, that enables equal opportunity for all candidates in the election and promotes confidence in the outcome of the election.”