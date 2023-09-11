Insecurity: Tinubu’s directive to Service Chiefs yielding results – Centre

Omeiza Ajayi

The Centre for Policy and Strategic Engagement CPSE on Monday assessed the security situation in the country, and concluded that the directive of President Bola Tinubu to the nation’s security chiefs is yielding results.

Executive Director of the Centre, Ben Oamle noted that the president’s charge has brought about a new sense of patriotism, vigour and commitment in the fight against bandits, terrorists and criminal elements.

The Centre made this known in its quarterly appraisal of the ‘Nigerian security architecture, progress and challenges under President Tinubu’.

The 19-page document highlighted the insecurity challenge inherited by the current administration and immediate efforts to address them.

It also noted that the blueprint of the security chiefs led by General Christopher Gwabin Musa has been a success so far and only points towards enhanced peace and stability.

The Centre further said the Chief of Defence Staff has demonstrated the capacity to lead the Nigerian Armed Forces in a manner that is in line with the mission and vision of President Tinubu.

“The appointment of Service Chiefs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has indicated a willingness to address the security challenges in the country,” it said.

“The choice of General Christopher Musa as the Chief of Defence Staff has set the ball rolling with strategies that have begun to yield positives in the fight against terrorism and other acts of criminality across the country.

“It is envisioned that the new drive is bound to produce tangibles that would address the security concerns in the country. In the few months of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have been re-positioned to operational effectiveness. The command and control structure has been rejigged and under the active supervision of the Defence Headquarters.”

The Centre, therefore, expressed confidence in the CDS to sustain the tempo and flush out the remnants of criminals in the country.

“The few weeks of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in office have proven to Nigerians that with focused leadership Nigeria can attain greatness in different fields of its endeavour. This can be gleaned from the impact of Mr. President’s policies on the country,” the report added.

“In his few weeks in office, the security architecture of the country is beginning to take shape. This is the outcome of the strategic meetings he has had with the security chiefs and the directives he gave to them to ensure coordination in their operations and also come up with a blueprint that will boost the security of the country.

“This is beginning to yield results as the country has been witnessing relative peace and stability. The different roles of the state actors in the country were clarified. This will give the President the leverage of putting these state actors to work effectively and to also keep devising strategies in handling the challenges posed by non-state actors.”