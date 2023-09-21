Insecurity: CAN laments resurgence of kidnappings, banditry in Taraba

…. Tasks Govt to arrest rising evil

By Femi Bolaji

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Taraba State Chapter has expressed dismay over the resurgence of kidnappings and banditry in some parts of the state.

Most worrisome for the religious organisation is the oppression of the poor by these bandits, which has brought untold hardship to their families.

State Chairman of CAN, Dr. Isaiah Jirapye in a statement Thursday, urged the state government to take proactive measures to stop the menace before it deteriorates.

According to him, “It could be recalled that the past few days, Jalingo the state capital and other communities across the state have witnessed worrisome kidnapping activities which led to loss of innocent lives while families are forced to pay huge amount as ransom.

“Those who could not raise ransom are still in the den of the kidnapers facing ill treatment.

“To say that these activities has brought untold hardship and tears to some poor families in the face of the already tough economic situation is an understatement.

“From the several reports trending on social media, It could be seen that alot of bandits have infiltrated the state and are camping in several locations across the state.

“Most especially, Jalingo and Bali Local Governments Areas and Garba Chedi Town where bandit have field day and oppressed the poor people in that axis. Takum and Ussa is yet to have peace, and several other villages within Taraba state.

“Government should immediately set in motion proactive measures to address this rising evil before it will deteriorate.

“Traditional institutions, Districts and Village Heads, within the state should check out the habitat of these bad elements and liased with relevant security agencies to fish them out for peace and stability of the society.

Peaceful coexistence should be our collective responsibility, each individual should priotize his security and that of his nebourhoood and should not condone bad elements.

“The people perpetrating these evil are not ghost, they are humans and live amongst us.

He further added that the governor just crossed 100 days in office and should not be distracted.