Insecurity: Adopt Ondo Amotekun initiative, Emir of Gummi tells states

— We reduce cases of kidnapping by 70 percent within 3 years- Ondo Amotekun

—- Ondo IGR shoots up by 300 percent

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Emir of Gummi, in Zamfara State, Justice Lawal Hassan, has advised, that all the geo-political zones in the country should adopt the Amotekun initiative of Ondo State, towards tackling insecurity in the country.

Gummi said this during the just concluded 69th Conference of the Nigeria Bar Association, held in Abuja.

He said; “I made reference to an issue of adopting traditional sciences in our approach to fighting banditry in our country.

“Specifically, I was recommending that each Emirate in the North should employ traditional way of tackling insecurity and that is what Ondo Amotekun is doing”.

Also speaking at the programme, the Ondo state Commander Security outfit codenamed Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said that the internally generated revenue of the state had increased ” as residents, farmers and business owner, now have conducive environment to operate.

Adeleye who was one of the Speakers, said that “The IGR in Ondo state increased by more than 300% within the last three years when Amotekun began full operation and this became successful because of the sustainable and the high level of synergy between the Corps and other mother security agencies in the state.

“In 2020, when the governors of the Western states came up with the they Amotekun initiative Western Nigeria Security Agencies which was further broken down in various states security agencies in the zone

“The intention of the Chief executive was to curb insecurity in the entire southwestern zone in the country, the Amotekun bill was signed establishing the Ondo state security network in May 2020.

“I want to place it on record, within a short period of three years we have been able to reduce the cases of kidnapping to over 70%.

“Knowing the fact, that most criminals dwell among us, the involvement in our style of recruitment serve as guarantor to all our officers

“When we came on board we received over 500 periods our strategy was to educate bought farmers and headers on their right to transact their business without infringing on each other.

“They were also warned not to take laws into their own hands but report infringement to the Amotekun Core using the leadership of the Miyeti Allah and the farmer’s council in the state to drive home the initiative to the grassroots.

“And I want to tell you today, that in Ondo State, farmers are going to their farms without fear while herders too feel secure while transacting their business.

” It would also interest you to know, that Amotekun Corps have arrested people who stole their herds and gave it back to the headers”.

The Amotekun Commander added that “adopting this homegrown grassroots intelligence-driven security (Amotekun Core) will reduce insecurity in the country to the barest minimum.

According to him solutions to various security problems in some parts of the North Central and North East ” is the grassroots security network devoid of large bureaucracy of decision making.

He noted that cooperation by other security agencies in the state accounts for a massive reduction in criminal activities the high

“Because of the passion of the governor of Ondo state Arakunrin Odunayo Akeredolu for adequate security for residence and his desire to ensure an investor-friendly environment in Ondo state, he provided two additional courtrooms to cope with the large turnout of suspects within the state.

“If this is replicated in other geo-political zones, for instance, where there is banditry, let us have a homegrown solution as an assistant to the military and the paramilitary to tame the challenges.

” We must collaborate with the present administration who in all indications, is determined to bring sanity into the security system in the country.

” I want to say that there cannot be a better time than now for the NBA to put together this forum to chart a course for designing the security architecture and now in support of the present administration to restore the security of lives and property in Nigeria.”

Also contributing, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun who was represented by AIG Frank Mba at the Conference, emphasised the dire need for comprehensive Police Reforms as a panacea for transforming the internal security narrative of the country.

The IGP expressed that the police force is spread too thin all across the country, recording an abysmal 1:600 Police-Citizen ratio, as compared to other countries.

Rear Admiral Onubebe who represented the Chief of Army Staff, while speaking on National Security-National Development Nexus, stated that the issues of Security transcends mere physical threats to life and property adding that it also includes political, social and environmental aspects of National Security.

According to him, the focus is therefore to nurture a professional Armed Forces of Nigeria that is people-centric, collaborative and capable of meeting its constitutional responsibilities within a changing environment.

He therefore opined that a more comprehensive approach to achieving adequate security is not just about building a strong military but also engaging in collaborative interaction with the diverse stakeholders within the architecture of the Nigerian State.