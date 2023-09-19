Infrastructure: Gov Lawal appoints heads of agencies, staff for Zamfara Urban Renewal project

Gov Dauda Lawal

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has approved the appointment of new heads of agencies and additional staff for the government’s Urban Renewal project.

The appointments were part of the Zamfara State Government’s resolve to ensure the successful implementation of the state-wide infrastructure and urban renewal project and to perfect ways of generating revenue for the state.

A statement on Tuesday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the appointments were announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Mallam Abubakar Nakwada, in Gusau.

He noted that the appointments include those of the Executive Secretaries for Zamfara Geographic Information Services (ZAGIS) and Zamfara Urban and Regional Planning Board (ZUREPB).

The statement said, “The governor approved the appointment of Abubakar Muhammad T/Mafara as the Executive Secretary of Zamfara Geographic Information Services (ZAGIS) and Abdullahi Bala as the Executive Secretary of Zamfara Urban and Regional Planning Board (ZUREPB).

“To ensure successful implementation and monitoring of the ongoing Urban Renewal project, the Governor further approved the appointment of additional assistants

.

“Furthermore, the Governor approved the appointment of Ibrahim Muhammad as Senior Special Assistant (Town and Country Planning).

“Other appointments are Abdullahi Shehu, Special Assistant (Project Planning and Design), Jibo Dango, Special Assistant (Construction), Bakwai Sa’idu Zurmi, Special Assistant (Electrical and Mechanical Projects), Abdullahi Bangaje, Special Assistant (Road Projects), and Muhammad Sambo Nahuce, Special Assistant (Project Evaluation and Estimation).”