INEC to conduct mock accreditation of voters in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi in Oct. 11

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct a mock accreditation of voters in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi, ahead of the governorship elections scheduled for Nov. 11.

This is contained in a statement signed by the commission’s National Commissioner of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr.Sam Olumekun, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

Olumekun said that the mock accreditation scheduled for Oct. 14 would be done using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and upload of polling units results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

He said the decision was taken at the commission’s meeting held on Monday, where it among other issues reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming off-cycle governorship elections in the three states.

“As it was the case in recent off-cycle governorship elections, the commission will conduct a mock accreditation using the BVAS and upload of polling units results to the IReV,” he said.

“The test run will take place simultaneously in the three States on Saturday Oct. 14 from 8.30am to 2.30pm.

“A maximum of three polling units in each Senatorial District have been identified across each of the three States, covering a total of nine Senatorial District and 27 polling units.

“Lessons learnt from the exercise will be taken into consideration in ensuring a seamless process on election day,’’ Olumekun said.

He said that the full details of the polling units, including their locations by Local Government Area (LGA), Registration Area (RA)/Ward, Delimitation Code and number of registered voters have been uploaded to INEC website and social media platforms.

The News Agency (NAN) reports that the LGAs selected for the exercise in Bayelsa are: Brass, Nembe, Ogbia, Sagbama, Ekeremor, Yenagoa, Kolokuma/Opokuma and Southern Ijaw.

Aboh Mbaise, Ngor Okpala, Owerri West, Ideato South, Ohaji Egbema, Nkwere, Ihitte/Uboma, Isiala Mbano and Obowo LGAs of Imo.

In Kogi, the exercise will hold in Lokoja, Kabba/Bunu, Yagba East, Adavi Ajaokuta, Okehi, Dekina, Idah and Omala LGAs.

Olumekun appealed to registered voters in the selected polling units to turn up with their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for the exercise.

“The general public is informed that the exercise is strictly a test accreditation and not the actual election” he added.