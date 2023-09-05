INEC resumes PVC collection in Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has resumed the collection of Permanent Voter Cards PVCs in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states ahead of the November 11 Governorship Elections in those states.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Sam Olumekun disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja.

He said; “In continuation of our preparations for the forthcoming off-cycle Governorship elections in Bayelsa, lmo and Kogi States, the Commission has approved the resumption of collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for registered voters who could not collect their PVCs before the suspension of the exercise on 5th February 2023 ahead of the last General Election. The current exercise only covers the three States where Governorship elections will hold on Saturday 11th November 2023.

“The PVCs will be available for collection at all our Local Government area offices in the three States: eight in Bayelsa, 27 in Imo and 21 in Kogi. In addition, the Commission has created other designated centres with large number of uncollected PVCs. The details of all centres will be made available by the Resident Electoral Commissioners in the three States”.

According to him, the Commission has earmarked week days (Monday – Friday) from 9.00am to 3.00pm for the collection of PVCs for a period of four weeks from 11th September – 9th October 2023.

Meanwhile, two Resident Electoral Commissioners RECs have been redeployed to other States.

Olumekun said the REC for Edo State, Mr. Obo Effanga, takes over in Bayelsa State in view of the forthcoming off-cycle Governorship election, while Professor Ayobami Salami moves to Lagos from Ekiti State.

The two States are among those without RECs following the end of tenure of the last holders of the offices.

“The Commission once again enjoins all political parties and candidates to conduct themselves peacefully and to avoid utterances and actions capable of causing a breach of peace in their ongoing campaigns”.