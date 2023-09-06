INEC can’t be forced to send election results by electronic transmission – Tribunal

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) led by Justice Haruna Tsammani has said that the Independent Nationa Electoral Commission (INEC) was not mandated to send election results electronically.

The five-man tribunal said this during the PEPT ruling in Abuja on Wednesday.

Tsammani said, “There is no provision for the electronic transmission of election results in the Electoral Act 2022.”

On the mode of transmission of election results, the tribunal said INEC is at liberty to define the mode it intends to use.

“By the provision of Section 52 and Section 65 of the Electoral Act, INEC is at liberty to prescribe the manner in which result can be transmitted. INEC cannot be compelled to electronically transmit result,” the court held.