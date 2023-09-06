Indigenous petroleum firm suffers N500m loss in arson attacks at Imo oil fields

By Dickson Omobola

Some suspected hoodlums have launched arson attacks at the site of OML 16 operated by Sterling Global Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Advance Oil Production Systems Ltd (AOPSL)/NNPCL Joint Venture in Ochia-Awara/Assa community of Imo State.

Security sources stated that the incident specifically took place at the location of a contractor, Anotech Global Company Nigeria Limited, an indigenous oil and gas pipelines/facilities construction and installation company.

Anotech is handling a 23-kilometre pipeline installation, which cuts across several communities, namely, Obitti, Ochia, Awala, Assa, Obile Ana and Ada Palm communities of Imo State.

It was gathered that equipment burnt during the invasion of Anotech’s site included an excavator, self-loader truck, several 150kva electric generators, over 20 welding machines, cables grinding machines of various sizes, welding tents, and various toolbox control panels.

The items are valued at over N500 million.

Anotech, in a statement by its Site Manager, Mr. Patrick Egwuatu, yesterday, said the unknown invaders wilfully set the company’s facilities ablaze.

Egwuatu, in the statement titled, ‘Incident Report On The Fire Outbreak On The AOPSL 18″ Row Assa Site,’ said: “At 7:22 pm this evening, 31st August 2023, I received a phone call from one of our site night security men, Mr. Abuchi Elelu, who informed me that our selfloader vehicle with 2 nos. 150KVA generators powering about 10nos inverter welding machines, 2nos tool boxes, many grinding machines, many consumables such as electrodes and welding cables etc were on fire.

“He said that he doesn’t know how the fire started. That it was very sudden. That he and the 3 other security men went into hiding in the bush as they were not sure if the perpetrator/s are armed.

“Judging from the position of the equipment, one can estimate that the incident took place at about 1.150km [100 pipe lengths] from Ochia-Awara/Assa Community.

“After receiving the news, I called my colleagues and informed them about the incident. I called my base office and informed them. I also notified the site client reps Mr. Ernest and Mr. Vishal. I also informed the Assa PG.

“My appeal to the law enforcement agencies is to carryout a thorough investigation with the view to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice.”

Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Mr. Stephen Olanrewaju, could not be reached for his comment but competent sources in the command said investigation has begun into the incident.