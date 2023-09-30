Independence: Be positive minded, Kalu tells Nigerians

Former Governor of Abia State and Senate Committee Chairman on Privatization, Dr. Orji Kalu has urged Nigerians to unite for the sake of nation building.

Kalu while stressing that the peace and unity of the country is not negotiable, cautioned the political class against inflammatory and provocative utterances.

The former Governor ,who applauded the invaluable contributions of Nigeria’s founding fathers to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria, called on the executive, legislative and judiciary arms of government to discharge their duties and responsibilities in good faith for the betterment of the country.

In his goodwill message in commemoration of Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary, Kalu congratulated Nigerians home and abroad, adding that the country’s diversity should be seen as a tool for growth and development.

He said, ” I join other Nigerians in celebrating the 63rd independence anniversary of our great nation.

“As we mark this milestone, it is important for Nigerians across the globe to contribute to the growth and progress of the country.

“Nigeria is blessed with enormous human and natural resources and as such, we must join hands with leaders at all levels of government in driving sustainable development.

“Let us see good in our country and be positive minded in our endeavours”.

The former Governor wished Nigerians a memorable independence anniversary celebration.