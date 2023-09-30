Independence Anniversary: Nigeria will be great again, says Speaker Abbas

Tajudeen Abbas

… begs labour again to shelve planned strike

…says doomsayers and pessimists would soon be disappointed

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has called on Nigerians to remain steadfast and keep hope in the country alive, as he assures that Nigeria in spite of numerous challenges will be great again.

According to the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Musa Krish, Abbas stated this in his congratulatory message as Nigerians celebrate her 63rd Independence Anniversary.

While calling on fellow citizens and compatriots, the Speaker said doomsayers and pessimists would soon be disappointed.

Despite the myriad of challenges facing Nigeria, Speaker Abbas noted that the country still has the prospect and potential to reclaim its leadership position in the comity of nations, especially with its abundant human and natural resources.

The Speaker urged the organised labour under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to shelve the plan to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike on Tuesday over issues bothering on welfare.

He said embarking on a nationwide indefinite strike at this time would do the country no good. Rather, Speaker Abbas said, it would only aggravate the situation at hand.

He said the organized labour should reason with the Federal Government and put the strike on hold by cooperating with the authorities so that all issues would be resolved amicably.

Speaker Abbas had on Tuesday cautioned against the strike, noting the consequences on the already ailing economy.

Again, he called for a return to the negotiating table by the leadership of the unions, noting that continued dialogue with the government would achieve greater and long-lasting results.

The Speaker also decried the brain-drain being suffered by the country, stating that only Nigerians can rebuild their country to make its pasture greener. He, therefore, urged young Nigerians to be more patriotic, using their talents and skills to develop their country.

Speaker Abbas said with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the introduction of revolutionary policies and programmes, the government stands a better chance of winning the confidence of not just the youth but all citizens of the country.

While calling for support and prayers for the tiers and arms of the governments at all levels, the Speaker expressed optimism that the future is bright for Nigeria and Nigerians.

Speaker Abbas also restated the readiness of the 10th House to accelerate consideration and passage of legislation that will aid the growth and development of the country.