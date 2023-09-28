Indefinite strike: Reconsider your decision, Orji Uzor Kalu begs NLC, TUC

Former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, to jettison their planned indefinite strike.

Kalu spoke in a trending video, monitored by Vanguard on Thursday.

Recall that the organised labour has declared indefinite strike scheduled to begin on Tuesday October 3, 2023.

The declaration for indefinite strike became imperative following the expiration of a two-day warning strike earlier embarked upon by the NLC on September 5 and 6 over the failure of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration to demonstrate commitment to implementing a series of agreements and pledges which the government reneged upon as well as the 21 day ultimatum.

However, reacting to the planned strike, the senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, opined: “I still plead with the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, to reconsider their decision on embarking on nationwide strike.

“Anything less than activities to promote the economy would hurt the nation more than ever. I also appeal to the state Governors not to distribute the palliatives made available by the Federal Government by party membership but to everyone in the state.”