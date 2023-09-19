Impeachment plot: Where‘ll they get number to remove Akpabio – Imasuen 

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen, LP, Edo South has taken a swipe at some of his colleagues who are plotting for the Impeachment of the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, asking where they will get the required numbers to remove him from office.

Speaking with Vanguard yesterday, Senator Imasuen said that rather than the Senators thinking of impeachment, the focus should be on very germane issues confronting the nation like poverty, unemployment, infrastructural deficit across the country, insecurity and the economy, just as he stressed that those coming up with moves to remove the President of the Senate cannot get the number.

Senator Imasuen said, “This is a Senate that has just started its tenure of four years, it is barely two months old, it will be out of place for anyone or group to be talking of impeachment and I ask what is the basis of this impeachment plot, where will they get the number from? They cannot get the number to remove the President of the Senate.

“This 10th Senate is a corrective one and we need to be focused on the most important issues facing the nation like poverty, unemployment, infrastructural deficit across the nation, insecurity and the economy. Any other issue outside these will be a distraction.

“Therefore, I enjoin my brothers and sisters in the Senate to focus on what brought us to the Upper Chamber and these are security and welfare of the people. These should be our focus.”

There were reports last week Saturday that plans were under way to unseat the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio when the Senate reconvene.

In the report, it was also noted that two prominent Senators from the North West and other Senators were already meeting and strategising on how to remove Akpabio as the President of the 10th Senate.

Also recall that the report alleged that the Senators believed that the President of the Senate was a rubber stamp and may not be able to carry out his duties effectively.

Recall that Section 50(2)(c) of the Constitution referred to two-thirds of the 109 senators as opposed to two-thirds of those present on the floor, to legally impeach any presiding officer of a legislature.