September 19, 2023

Impeachment plot: Where‘ll they get number to remove Akpabio – Imasuen 

By Henry Umoru 

CHAIRMAN,  Senate  Committee  on Ethics,  Privileges  and  Public  Petitions,  Senator  Neda Imasuen,  LP, Edo South has taken a swipe at some of his  colleagues who are plotting for the Impeachment  of the President of  the  Senate,  Senator Godswill Akpabio, asking where  they will get the required numbers to remove him from office.

Speaking  with Vanguard  yesterday, Senator Imasuen  said that rather than the Senators  thinking of impeachment, the focus should be on very germane issues confronting  the nation like poverty, unemployment,  infrastructural deficit across the country, insecurity  and the economy, just as he  stressed that those coming up with moves to remove the President of  the  Senate  cannot  get the number.

Senator Imasuen  said, “This is a Senate that has just started its tenure of four years, it is barely two months old, it will be out of place for anyone or group to be talking of impeachment and I ask what is the basis of this impeachment plot, where will they get the number from? They cannot get the number to remove  the President  of the Senate.

“This 10th Senate is a corrective one and we need to be focused on the most important  issues facing the nation  like poverty, unemployment,  infrastructural  deficit across the nation,  insecurity and the  economy. Any other issue outside these will be a distraction.

“Therefore, I enjoin my brothers and sisters in the Senate  to focus on what brought us to the Upper Chamber and these are security and welfare of the people. These should be our focus.” 

There were reports last week Saturday  that plans were under way to unseat the President  of  the  Senate,  Senator  Godswill  Akpabio  when the Senate  reconvene.

In the report, it was also noted that two prominent Senators from the North West and other Senators were already meeting and strategising on how to remove Akpabio  as the President  of the 10th Senate. 

Also recall that the report alleged that the Senators  believed that the President of  the Senate was a rubber stamp and may not be able to carry out his duties effectively.

Recall that Section 50(2)(c) of the Constitution referred to two-thirds of the 109 senators as opposed to two-thirds of those present on the floor, to legally impeach any presiding officer of a legislature.

