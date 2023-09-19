IMO guber: There’s need to rebuild people’s confidence in government – Ejiogu

By Olayinka Ajayi

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Mr. Tony Ejiogu, has said there’s a need to rebuild the lost trust and confidence the Imo people have in government.

Speaking during an interview on the Arise TV programme “Newsday”, Ejiogu posited that if democratic accountability could be restored in the state, it would create an atmosphere where citizens would easily embrace dialogue and honest negotiations to address the issues of non-state actors.

“We have to start rebuilding the lost trust and confidence the people have in government. There is a lot of opportunity drain, and these things can cause a lot of agitation. You can’t fight an ideology with guns and bullets”.

The APGA candidate, while reaffirming his preparedness to challenge both the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is the incumbent, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is their main opposition at the national level during the November 11 election, maintained that he remains the only credible candidate who meets the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Imo State.

According to him, “This is why I focused only on the real issues that affect the people of the state because I can relate to those pains and understand that finding solutions is what matters most to my people.”