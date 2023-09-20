Imo guber: Okigwe zone endorses Samdaddy, insist on Owerri mandate

Samuel Anyanwu

By Fortune Eromosele

The people of Okigwe zone have endorsed Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu and PDP Governorship flag bearer as their consensus candidate in the November 11 Governorship election.

The zone further resolved to support Owerri Zone to realize the mandate, and after which, Owerri zone would reciprocate the gesture when it gets to their tenure.

This resolution was reached at the country home of Chief Ben Duru of Umuopara Nsu, Ehime Mbano local government area during a non-party denominational stakeholders meeting on Sunday.

The all important meeting was convened by “Oganihu Okigwe Unity Forum”, the apex Socio-political Organization uniting the entire indigenes of the zone.

Earlier, a special delegation from Owerri Zone led by Hon Mike Iheanetu (Akwakwuru Mbaise) had met with leaders of the forum to solicit their support for Owerri Zone to emerge victorious in the forthcoming off-season election.

Iheanetu regretted that the current situation in the state where Imo citizens have deserted their homes over insecurity is as a result of disunity and bad governance in the state, adding that the election of the PDP Candidate, Senator Anyanwu, the only consensus candidate for Owerri Zone would change the narrative.

He assured them that the government of an Owerri zone son would consolidate the ideals of true democracy where every component unit of the state and every citizen will have equal opportunity to aspire to any position of choice without hitches, noting that Senator Anyanwu’s leadership would be devoid of rancour and acrimony, but aimed at healing wounds and restoring lost hopes.

In their separate contributions, some of the delegates from Owerri Zone, Hon Chukwuemeka Ebere (ABJ), Barr Onyenaucheya said that once their son takes the mantle of leadership as Governor, the disturbing division, and hijack of governance of the state by a particular zone would be discouraged.

According to them, a support for their son would sustain democracy and its principles in the state, expressing optimism that with the understanding and dialogue, the November election would be a walk over in favor of PDP candidate.

Responding, prominent leaders of the zone took turns to address their people on the need to support the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, a bonafide son of Owerri Zone and his Deputy, Rt Hon Jones Onyereri to win the November 11 election, adding that such decision remains the shortest route for Okigwe zone to occupy the number one position in the state.

Some of the Okigwe leaders present included, Chief Chidi Dike, Hon Ngozi Ogbu, Obed Ajonuma, Dr Onumuo Harold Wilson, Hon Emma Bukar, Dr Emeka Onyema, Chief Uwakwe Agonsi, Mazi Emenike Nmeregini, Hon Celestine Ngaobiwu, Amb Chuks Ajaelu, Chief CY Emedo, Comrade Kingsley Egbuchue, and the YPP State Chairman, amongst others.

They said, “We have listened attentively to the message brought by our brothers and sisters from Owerri zone and that we see reason with their presentations. Oganihu Okigwe has agreed to join forces with our brothers and sisters from Owerri zone to save Imo state from total collapse. We shall support a candidate from Owerri zone that has capacity to win election and treat our people with respect and dignity of the human person. Oganihu Okigwe and the entirety of Okigwe zone electorate shall support Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu (Samdaddy), Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, having gone through his track record and also seen his capacity in making Imo reclaim her lost glory. We shall continue to consult with leaders and do everything within our reach not to waste a single vote from Okigwe zone to deceitful and or unserious individuals or group.”

Speaking, the leaders warned the people of Okigwe zone not to make further mistakes they made in the past, adding that their inability to correct those mistakes now would not only stand to hurt them or render the zone backward but would keep their people in a perpetual starvation.

While Dr Harold Onumuo spoke on behalf of Destiny Organization, Hon Emma Bukar addressed their people on behalf of Rescue Mission political structure in the state. According to the duo, Okigwe zone has found itself in a big mess since the inception of democracy in 1999 and called on their people to wake up and join the campaign for Owerri Zone mandate.

The two prominent Okigwe sons maintained that if the Charter of Equity in the state was properly and evenly handled, the state of affairs in Okigwe zone and the entire state would have been corrected.

Both the Destiny Organization and Rescue Mission team added that if the people of Okigwe zone allow this opportunity of working for a capable and popular Owerri Zone person in the November election to flop, it would be impossible for their zone to retain the position anytime soon.

Addressing Okigwe people, Chairman of Oganihu Okigwe Socio-Political Organization, Chief Ben Duru urged the people of Okigwe Zone to rise up from their slumber and join the movement for an Owerri Zone Governor in 2023, describing it as the only way Okigwe zone can be developed.

Those among the delegation from Owerri Zone are, Chief Maxwell Nnawuihe (Leader of the delegate from Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal constituency), Chief Nwokedi (leader of delegation, Ezinihitte Mbaise/Ahiazu federal constituency), and Barrister Julius Onyenucheya (leader of delegation, Mbaike federal constituency).

Others are, Chief Ebere Chukwuemeka, aka ABJ (for Owerri Federal constituency) and former Owerri Municipal Chairman, Hon Mike Nkwocha for Ngor Okpala, and Secretary General of SamJones Campaign Council, Hon Prince Marshall Okafor Anyanwu, among others.